Highlights Wrexham AFC may face difficult decisions regarding contract extensions for several players, including goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Mark Howard, whose contracts expire this summer.

Defenders Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden, and Jordan Tunnicliffe are also approaching the end of their contracts, and their performances will likely impact whether they are offered new deals.

Players like Bryce Hosannah, James McClean, and Liam McAlinden have had limited opportunities and will need to prove themselves in order to secure contract renewals beyond this season.

The 2022/23 season was a memorable one for Wrexham AFC, as they secured promotion back to the Football League, after 15 years away.

Having stormed to the National League title during that campaign, there will have been plenty of intrigue about how the club would cope with a return to League Two, not least due to their high-profile owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

So far, things have gone reasonably well for the Red Dragons since their return to League Two, with the club providing plenty of entertainment and drama from game to game while picking up the results they need to be competitive in the division.

That, however, will the club some big calls to make, with plenty of their current squad set to see their contracts expire at the end of this season, which could allow them to walk away for free.

Here, we've taken a look at the 11 Wrexham AFC players who could be set to leave the club nothing in the summer, as things stand.

1 Rob Lainton

A long-serving goalkeeper for Wrexham, Lainton was number one between the posts for the club not so long ago.

Injuries though, have reduced his game time in recent years, and mean the club may have a big call to make over the 34-year-old's future when his contract expires in the summer.

2 Mark Howard

Veteran keeper Howard has featured regularly between the posts for Phil Parkinson's side over the last few years but lost his place to Ben Foster previously and appears to be behind Arthur Okonkwo in the pecking order at the moment.

His deal expires this summer after it was extended by a year at the end of last season, and at 37, it may be interesting to see if he is handed a new one at this stage of his career.

3 Ben Tozer

Tozer joined Wrexham in the summer of 2021 from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal with the Welsh club.

The defender has become a key figure since then thanks to his leadership and ability, meaning with him now into the final year of his contract, there is a big call to be made on the 33-year-old's future.

4 Aaron Hayden

Hayden is another who joined Wrexham on a three-year contract in the summer of 2021, this time arriving from Carlisle United.

He too has become a key figure in defence when fit, meaning the 26-year-old's future is one the club will no doubt want to sort now he is into the final year of his deal.

5 Jordan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe signed a two-year deal when signing for Wrexham from Crawley in the summer of 2022, meaning that deal will expire this summer.

The defender has been blighted by injury at the start of this season, so the pressure may now be on him to impress and earn an extension to his contract.

6 Callum McFadzean

McFadzean is now into the final 12 months of the two-and-a-half-year deal he signed with Wrexham, back in January 2022.

However, the left-back has found opportunities hard to come by in Parkinson's side this season for one reason or another, and that may potentially raise some questions about his future.

7 Bryce Hosannah

Signed from Leeds in the summer of 2021, Hosannah is now into the final year of his contract with Wrexham.

The right-back has been hindered by injuries in his attempts to become a regular feature for the club, so it will be intriguing to see if he earns a new deal, considering the 24-year-old's potential.

8 James McClean

Wrexham completed a somewhat eye-catching signing when they brought McClean to the club from Wigan in this summer's transfer window.

However, the versatile 34-year-old only signed a one-year deal with the Red Dragons, so it remains to be seen if he will be there beyond the end of this season.

9 Liam McAlinden

McAlinden was handed a new one-year deal by Wrexham this summer, despite a limited role in their promotion win last season.

Given his opportunities have also been restricted so far in this campaign, it will be interesting to see if he does enough to earn a new contract with the club beyond this summer.

10 Sam Dalby

Dalby joined Wrexham back in the summer of 2022 and contributed some important goals to the club's promotion last season.

Having signed a two-year contract when he joined, the striker is in the final year of his current deal, though the club have the option to extend by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.

11 Jake Bickerstaff

A product of Wrexham's academy, Bickerstaff has started to make himself a more regular presence in Parkinson's side this season, already scoring some important goals in League Two.

As a result, it would be no surprise if the Welsh club are now keen to extend the 22-year-old striker's deal, which is currently due to expire at the end of this season.