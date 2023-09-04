Highlights West Brom's squad will undergo significant changes next season as several senior players' contracts expire in 2024.

The team's financial troubles and oversized squad have limited the number of new signings this season.

The club's back-to-back mid-table finishes have left fans disappointed, and a strong push for promotion will require the full depth of the squad to succeed.

Carlos Corberán's squad is set to become a lot lighter next season with many senior contracts expiring in 2024.

West Brom’s financial woes and bloated squad resulted in just three new signings this season.

The arrival of Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja were supported by the deadline day recruitment of full-back Pipa from Ludogorets, reuniting with his former boss for a third time.

Back-to-back mid-table finishes have left Albion fans underwhelmed as ownership concerns continue to affect matters on and off the field.

A hopeful push for promotion this year will require the full depth of Corberán’s arsenal to make such a dream a reality, with several players entering the final years of the deal as they look to impress for a new contract or other suitors.

With that said, FLW take a look at the senior players set to depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley has entered his sixth season at the Hawthorns and has experienced the highs and lows of football since joining the club in the 2018/19 season.

The former Swansea City man immediately came into the fold under Darren Moore before helping the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League the following season, playing 30 times in the top flight.

Earning more than 150 appearances in the blue and white stripes, game time, however, has deteriorated as of late season due to injury issues and team selection with the 32-year-old’s time at the club potentially drawing to a close.

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt became Valérien Ismaël’s first signing ahead of the 2020/21 season, playing 34 times after being reunited with his former boss.

The 28-year-old was carted out on loan the following season to promotion contenders Middlesbrough where starts few and far between at the Riverside.

The former Barnsley man, meanwhile, has yet to assert himself into Corberán’s starting eleven and could conclude a rather underwhelming stint in the Black Country.

Erik Pieters

The experienced defender, enjoying spells in England with Stoke City and Burnley, was originally signed as defensive depth last season before quickly becoming a first-team regular.

A left-back by trade, the former Netherlands international has often been deployed on the left-hand side of either the central defensive partnership or trio, registering 36 Championship appearances last season.

Now 35, Pieters is in the twilight of his career and could be his last shot in securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Martin Kelly

A player in a similar position to Pieters, the former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender was cast to the fringes of the first-team picture, making just five Championship appearances before moving out on loan to Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season.

The 33-year-old suffered a season-ending injury on his debut for the Latics and is yet to return to action.

Cédric Kipré

Kipré finds himself in a unique position as he enters the final year of his four-year stint at the club.

The former Wigan defender has not played much of his football at the Hawthorns, however, spending his first year and last season out on loan at Charleroi and Cardiff City respectively.

The 26-year-old continues to find his feet as Corberán regularly deploys him at the heart of the back three in what will be a big year if he is to earn a new deal.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah’s time at the club since joining from Fulham in January has hardly gone to plan.

The Chelsea academy graduate made just seven starts last season, Okay Yokuşlu proving to be a major obstacle to regular game time.

The 28-year-old’s time at the club could subsequently come to an abrupt end after just 18 months with inconsistent performances proving costly regarding an increase in Championship minutes.

Adam Reach

Reach has proved to be a versatile option since arriving in the 2020/21 season, playing across numerous defensive and midfield positions in his time at the club.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player has made more than 50 league appearances for the club, however, a recent injury has left the 30-year-old out of action until the new year - a chance to earn a new deal, therefore, will be short-lived.

Matt Phillips

The longest-serving senior member of the squad, his eighth season could potentially be his last.

Registering 12 goal contributions in his first year at the club as West Brom recorded a 10th place finish in the Premier League, much has changed at the Hawthorns since.

The 32-year-old has made more than 200 league appearances across one promotion and two relegations and is now a dependable wing-back asset under Corberán as the side make a hopeful push for promotion.

Tom Fellows

Making his debut for the club in the 2021/22 season under Steve Bruce, the 20-year-old was handed his first serious test at senior football with Crawley Town last campaign, the Red Devils narrowly avoiding relegation.

The winger remains at the club this season and will most likely need to impress in the Premier League 2 if he is to work his way up the pecking order and into Corberán’s first-team plans.

Ethan Ingram

Ingram is yet to feature in the Championship for West Brom despite numerous cup outings across the past three seasons.

The England youth international has now made the step up from the Premier League 2 with a first loan move with League Two outfit Salford City.

The right-back faces limited competition if he is to return to the Hawthorns, reinforcing the need to impress on loan to dislodge Darnell Furlong from the starting eleven.

Rayhaan Tulloch

Tulloch has not been able to assert himself into the first-team picture since making his debut back in January 2019.

The 22-year-old is into his fourth loan spell, this time at Bradford City, after stints at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale and Dundalk, his time in Yorkshire now pivotal to his development and future in the Black Country.