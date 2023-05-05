Sunderland will be determined to extend their season past the 46-game mark on Monday when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship.

The Black Cats are currently seventh in the standings with one match left to play.

A victory for Sunderland, coupled with a defeat, or draw for Millwall in their meeting with Blackburn Rovers, will allow Tony Mowbray's side to leapfrog the Lions in the table.

While West Bromwich Albion could also sneak into the play-offs by beating Swansea, they would have to outscore the Black Cats in this particular scenario as they possess an inferior goal difference (+7, compared to +10).

Sunderland could also finish the regular term above Coventry City if they win and Mark Robins' side lose to Middlesbrough.

Following the conclusion of the current campaign, Sunderland's focus will switch to the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players that have just one year left on their respective contracts at the Stadium of Light.

Which Sunderland players have deals that run until 2024?

Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts' contract with Sunderland is set to run until June 2024.

Roberts has produced a host of promising performances for his side in the Championship this season.

As well as scoring five goals, Roberts has also provided seven assists at this level in a Sunderland shirt.

Corry Evans

Corry Evans also has one year left on his existing deal at Sunderland.

The midfielder sustained a season-ending knee injury in January after making 24 league appearances for the Black Cats.

Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien will become a free-agent in 2024 if a fresh agreement is not reached with Sunderland.

O'Nien has once again demonstrated his versatility this season as he has featured as a full-back, a centre-back and as a central midfielder in the second-tier.

Danny Batth

Danny Batth's deal with Sunderland was extended by the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign earlier this year.

The defender's impressive performances for the Black Cats this season resulted in him being named as the Supporters' Player of the Year in April.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch's deal also runs until 2024.

The 27-year-old has represented Sunderland on 29 occasions in the Championship this season.

Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard's contract was also extended by the club earlier this year and is now set to run until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Pritchard has managed to provide nine direct goal contributions for Sunderland in the 40 games that he has participated in this season.

Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin's contract also runs until the summer of 2024.

Cirkin recently helped Sunderland maintain their play-off hopes by scoring a vital brace in their win over West Brom.

Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright is set to return to Sunderland later this month when his loan deal at Rotherham United expires.

The defender, who has featured on seven occasions for the Millers during this temporary stint, will become a free-agent in 2024 if he does not earn a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor's contract with Sunderland also runs until 2024.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Hartlepool United before returning to the Championship outfit in January.

Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku's deal with the Black Cats is set to expire next year.

The winger was loaned out to FC St. Gallen in the January transfer window and has gone on to make 12 appearances for the Swiss outfit in all competitions.

Is Ross Stewart's deal also set to run until 2024?

Sunderland decided to take up an option in Ross Stewart's contract earlier this season which extended his stay at the club until 2024.

The Scotland international provided 13 direct goal contributions in 13 league appearances before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.