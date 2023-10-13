Highlights Stockport County has made an impressive comeback in League Two, winning six consecutive games and currently sitting in second place.

The team's success is attributed to a strong squad, but the coach, Dave Challinor, will have to make important decisions as many key players' contracts are ending this season.

Notable players whose contracts are up include goalkeepers Ben Hinchliffe, Jordan Smith, and Bobby Jones, as well as defenders Macauley Southam-Hales and Ryan Croasdale.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Stockport County in League Two, who have put a rocky first few weeks behind them.

The Hatters suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle United in last season's play-off final, and Dave Challinor's side will be hoping to achieve automatic promotion this time around.

Stockport picked up just one win from their first six league games this season, but a remarkable run of six consecutive victories has moved them up to second in the table, one point behind leaders Notts County.

The Hatters have one of the strongest squads in the division, but Challinor is facing some big decisions at the end of the campaign, with a number of his key players out of contract.

We looked at which players will currently be leaving Edgeley Park as things stand.

1 Ben Hinchliffe

Goalkeeper Hinchliffe joined Stockport from AFC Fylde in 2016, and he has helped the club to promotion from the National League North and the National League.

The 36-year-old was County's hero in their play-off semi-final penalty shootout victory over Salford City last season, but he could not prevent Carlisle winning on spot kicks in the final.

2 Jordan Smith

Goalkeeper Smith was released by Nottingham Forest this summer after 22 years at the City Ground.

The 28-year-old made the move to Edgeley Park in July, but he is yet to make his debut for the club.

3 Bobby Jones

Goalkeeper Jones joined the Hatters last September after his departure from AFC Fylde.

The 21-year-old is currently the club's third choice goalkeeper, and with his deal expiring in the summer, it means all three of Challinor's senior goalkeepers are out of contract at the end of the season.

4 Ethan Pye

Defender Pye made the move to Stockport from Rochdale in 2021, and after loan spells with Spennymoor Town and Gateshead, he has established himself in the team this season.

Pye has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, and he offers useful versatility with his ability to play at centre-back or left-back.

5 Macauley Southam-Hales

Defender Southam-Hales arrived at Edgeley Park from Fleetwood Town in 2020, helping the club to promotion to League Two in 2022.

The Welshman missed the entire second half of last season, but he has regained his place in the side this campaign.

6 Ryan Croasdale

Midfielder Croasdale joined the Hatters from AFC Fylde in 2020, and he has gone on to establish himself as a key part of the squad.

The 29-year-old has made 11 appearances so far this season, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

7 Antoni Sarcevic

It was a huge coup for Stockport to land Sarcevic's signature when he made the move from League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers when the club were in the National League in October 2021.

After scoring six goals and providing three assists last season, the midfielder has netted two goals and registered one assist in his first 10 appearances this campaign.

8 Cody Johnson

Midfielder Johnson came through the Stockport academy, and he has made a number of first team appearances.

The 19-year-old was loaned out to Rochdale in June, but he was recalled by the Hatters in August, and he will be hoping for more senior involvement this season as he looks to earn a new deal.

9 Ryan Rydel

Midfielder Rydel made the move to Stockport from Fleetwood in 2021.

The 22-year-old, who can also play at left-back, began the season as a regular, but he has missed the last six matches.

10 Myles Hippolyte

Winger Hippolyte arrived at Edgeley Park from Scunthorpe United in 2022.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Grenada at international level, scored five goals and provided three assists in 55 appearances in all competitions last season, but he is yet to feature so far this campaign.

11 Paddy Madden

It was a big statement of intent from Stockport when they signed Madden from League One side Fleetwood in March 2021.

Madden has been a prolific scorer throughout his time at Edgeley Park, and he was named as the new club captain last summer.