Sheffield Wednesday underwent a large amount of squad changes in the summer transfer window, with Xisco Munoz seeking to change his options at Hillsborough.

The Spaniard's recruitment though is perhaps what has seen him sacked already by Dejphon Chansiri, and the new regime at the Owls has a lot to work out before next summer.

Plenty of Wednesday players will be out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season - let's take a look at the 11 individuals who will be in that situation.

1 Di'Shon Bernard

Having departed Man United over the summer, Bernard was a free agent and ready to be snapped up as a recent newly-capped Jamaica defender.

Sheffield Wednesday obliged and he had been pretty much a regular in recent weeks under Munoz, and it's perhaps a surprise he only signed a one-year deal too.

Wednesday didn't announce the length of his deal but Bernard's agent seemed to reveal it was only a year long, so they'll have to renew his deal quickly if they want him to stay.

2 Will Vaulks

Vaulks signed a two-year deal from Rotherham last year, but his fortunes have been mixed in the early parts of the 2023-24 season.

In and out of the matchday squads, it's unclear as to whether Vaulks will be able to earn himself a new deal, but he will need to be a regular under the new manager for that to happen you'd imagine.

3 Josh Windass

When fit, Windass is probably Wednesday's biggest asset in the final third, and his talents have seen him the subject of surprise bids from Argentina in 2022.

Wednesday triggered an extension in Windass' contract this past summer after his 16-goal haul for the Owls in 2022-23, but there are no more cards left to play for the Owls, who must now get back to the negotiating table for the attacker.

4 Tyreeq Bakinson

A strong signing for a League One club at the time in 2022 from Bristol City, Bakinson has been nothing more than a rotational midfield player for the Owls.

At 25 years of age, there's still time for Bakinson to make an impact at Wednesday, but you get the feeling that time is quickly running out for that.

5 Cameron Dawson

Relegated to backup goalkeeper once more thanks to the summer signing of Devis Vasquez, it remains to be seen as to whether the new manager prefers the Colombian or the Owls academy graduate.

Dawson though may have to depart Wednesday this summer for first-team football on a regular basis as he's now 28, and he may have the perfect opportunity to do that with his deal set to end.

6 Dominic Iorfa

A Sheffield Wednesday player since 2018, Iorfa has had a season where he's struggled with injuries, but he established himself as a key part of Darren Moore's defence last season.

Surprise interest came from Dinamo Zagreb over the summer, but Iorfa stayed with the Owls and sees his deal expire in June, with no sign of a new one as of yet.

7 George Byers

Byers had his injury issues last season, which restricted him to just the 24 league outings, and if he was kept then the Owls may have finished in the top two.

The 27-year-old is an important cog in midfield and there will be perhaps hopes that a new contract can be tied up sooner rather than later.

8 Barry Bannan

Wednesday took the option on Bannan's contract over the summer to extend it into 2024, extending the Scot's stay at Hillsborough into a ninth season.

Bannan is a fan favourite and even at the age of 33 he is a classy operator in the Championship, but you have to wonder how many more contracts he will get at Wednesday.

9 Liam Palmer

Palmer has been around the Owls squad now for 13 years since his debut in 2010, and whether it's at right-back or in the middle of defence he can do a job.

With seven goals last year for Wednesday, Palmer still has plenty to offer and it would be surprising if at some point he didn't land another year.

10 Lee Gregory

Aged 35 now, Gregory is probably coming into the final few years of his incredibly stellar career.

The veteran has started the majority of Wednesday's 11 league matches so far this season, but the goal threat hasn't really been there, and he will need to impress the new head coach in the next few months if he is going to be offered a new deal.

11 Ciaran Brennan

Brennan's future is in the hands of the club as they have the option to extend by a year to 2025 if they choose to.

The Ireland youth international has played 18 times for the Owls' first-team, but he doesn't appear to be in the club's plans in 2023-24 after undergoing shoulder surgery in early 2023, so it wouldn't be a shock if he were to move on.