Sheffield Wednesday have claimed just one point from their opening five league games of the season.

That isn’t an ideal start for a side that will be looking to prove why they have been so dominant in League One in recent seasons and why they belong in the second tier again.

It wasn’t so long ago that the Owls were competing for promotion to the Premier League and this is partly why they will be so disappointed with the start they have made.

They may have lost Darren Moore, but they have brought in some gifted players and hired a manager who has won promotion from this division before, with Xisco Munoz previously managing to take Watford to the top flight.

But they haven’t been able to make a positive start and they will need to use the international break to make some changes if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in this division.

Some key decisions will need to be taken not just by Xisco, but also those upstairs with some players’ contracts expiring in 2024.

We take a look at the first-teamers who currently fit into this category.

Cameron Dawson

Dawson may have started on the opening night against Southampton, but Denis Vasquez has overtaken him in the pecking order, consigning the Englishman to a place on the bench.

Considering how good he was for the Owls at times last term, doing enough to replace the experienced David Stockdale between the sticks, he arguably deserved to retain his starting spot.

But he could easily be released next summer if he fails to regain his starting place in the next eight months.

Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa is clearly a talented player and has a very good CV.

Luckily, he has managed to get over his injury problems at Hillsborough and make some valuable contributions in the past year or so.

And with the player already making six competitive appearances this term, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn a new deal.

Di’Shon Bernard

Considering Bernard’s age and the fact he only signed this summer, many would have expected him to be under contract beyond 2024 but his deal is set to run out next summer, as things stand.

Having done reasonably well at Hull City during the 2021/22 campaign, he will be hoping to prove himself in the second tier again and will need to perform well if he wants to give himself the best chance of extending his stay at Hillsborough.

Ciaran Brennan

Brennan signed a new deal back in January 2022 but this contract is set to expire next summer.

Considering he hasn’t managed to establish himself as a key player in recent seasons, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him depart next year. Wednesday won’t be too worried about letting him go for free.

Liam Palmer

Palmer has been in and out of the side this term, but it would be difficult to see his deal not being extended past 2024 considering how much of an asset he’s been for the Owls over the years.

Not only can he operate as a full-back, but he can also play as a wide central defender in a back three and that gives Xisco options.

He may not stand out too much at this level - but Palmer is a solid player to have and should be retained if he can be reliable.

Will Vaulks

Vaulks is a solid player to have at this level and the Owls did well to get him in the door when they were in the third tier.

At the very least, he would be an excellent squad player to have in the coming years and he should certainly be kept if he can age up to the plate this season and guide them to survival.

If they don’t tie him down, another club will definitely snap him up next summer without any hesitation.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Like Vaulks, ex-Bristol City man Bakinson will be desperate to tie down a starting spot but Xisco has other options at his disposal and the addition of Jeff Hendrick has added more competition in the midfield department.

The likes of George Byers and Barry Bannan will be hoping to retain their places in the first 11 and with Hendrick now in the mix, Bakinson will have to fight hard to win a starting place and with that, a new deal.

Barry Bannan

Captain Bannan is a crucial cog in Wednesday’s side and would be a very useful asset in most systems.

He has the ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck and with the player previously shining in the second tier, they were very lucky to keep him when they were in the third tier.

His commitment can’t be questioned.

George Byers

Byers has shown his pedigree going forward before and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him shine in the final third again this season.

At 27, he’s approaching the peak years of his career and won’t want to be in the third tier, so it will be interesting to see what happens with his future.

Could a departure be on the cards next summer?

Josh Windass

Windass is probably one of the most financially valuable players on this list considering he has already shone in the second tier before.

If the Owls want to sell him for a decent amount of money in the future though, they have to get him tied down to an extension with his deal expiring next summer.

Lee Gregory

Gregory isn’t getting any younger but if he can step up to the plate like he did on the opening night and score regularly, he should be rewarded with a new deal.

Xisco does have other forward options at his disposal so it’ll be interesting to see how many starts he wins. His form may determine how much game time he gets.