Sheffield Wednesday could have a busy summer ahead regardless of which division they compete in next season.

A lot of players find themselves going into their final year with the club based on their current contracts.

Who will leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

Here we look at the players who are currently set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign…

Callum Paterson

Paterson has opened contract talks with Sheffield Wednesday but has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Scot has made 23 league appearances in Darren Moore’s side so far this season, contributing five goals and two assists.

Josh Windass

Windass has bagged 11 goals and seven assists this season, playing a key role in the team’s promotion push.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer and the league status of the club may yet play a big part in deciding his future.

Dennis Adeniran

The 24-year-old has featured 21 times in the league, making just eight starts.

Adeniran has claimed he hopes to remain at Hillsborough, but it remains to be seen whether he still has a role to play with the Owls beyond this campaign.

George Byers

Sheffield Wednesday hold an option to extend Byers’ contract by a further year.

But, as of now, the 34-year-old is going into the summer without a deal to keep him with the League One outfit.

Jack Hunt

Hunt is another player that Wednesday holds a 12-month extension option with.

Hunt has featured just 15 times in the league this season, making just seven starts, so it remains to be seen whether that option will be triggered.

Dominic Iorfa

The defender has been an important part of Moore’s side this season, making 30 appearances in the league.

However, his current contract is set to expire in the summer and Wednesday hold no option on their end to extend his current deal by a further year.

Marvin Johnson

The Owls do hold an option on Johnson’s current contract to further his stay at the club by another 12 months.

Johnson has been a key part of the side this year, so it is hard to imagine Wednesday letting him go as a free agent this summer.

Liam Palmer

Palmer has the most appearances of any Wednesday player in the league this season, but these next weeks could be his final with the club.

The Scot has six goals and one assist from 42 league appearances, and has been with the club since coming through the academy in 2010.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru has made 31 appearances this season, although that accounts for just 11 starts, and has earned a reputation as a bright, young talent.

But the 22-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, raising doubts about his future with the club.

Lee Gregory

The 34-year-old has been an important figure for Wednesday this season, with his experience a useful asset to have in the dressing room.

However, his contact with the club is set to expire in the summer, meaning his two-year stint at Hillsborough could be coming to an end in the coming weeks.

Jaden Brown

Brown has made just seven league appearances for the club this season, including only five starts.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer.