Highlights Reading FC has faced significant financial difficulties in the past 18 months, leading to potential administration and a winding up order.

The team's relegation to the third tier for the first time in two decades has added to the chaos, with a four-point deduction complicating matters further.

Many of the new signings have short-term contracts, and the departure of longer-serving players next summer leaves the squad in a precarious situation for the future.

Saying Reading have suffered financial difficulties in the past 18 months would be an understatement as they try to find a solution for the club’s long-term future.

The Royals were handed a winding up order by the HMRC earlier this summer over unpaid tax bills with matters looking rather bleak in Berkshire.

With talks of the club now entering administration, the on-the-pitch matters pale in comparison as Rubén Sellés’ side look to bounce back after last season’s relegation.

Nevertheless, with the club back in the third tier for the first time in two decades, it has been far from smooth sailing after the club were handed a four-point deduction to add to the chaos.

The new-look squad have struggled to make an instant impact with the Royals in the bottom four, the Reading faithful in desperate need of something to give them hope going forward.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Due to the financial status of the club, many of the new arrivals are on relatively short-term contracts while other longer-serving figures are also set to depart next summer, leaving the squad in a precarious situation for multiple reasons after what will be another dramatic campaign.

Ovie Ejaria

The Liverpool academy graduate is one of the more familiar names at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, heading into his sixth season with the club.

The creative midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance while donning the blue and white hoops, scoring nine goals and 13 assists in 124 Championship matches.

The 25-year-old, however, has not featured since November 2022 due to injury and is unlikely to stick around after the expiration of his contract.

Tom McIntyre

The academy graduate has played more than 100 times in the league after coming onto the scene in 2018 and has since captained his side on numerous occasions.

The 24-year-old defender has been in and out of the eleven so far this season and could be set for an exit after attracting Championship and Scottish interest earlier this summer.

Clinton Mola

The former VfB Stuttgart defender experienced a first taste of English football last term, featuring just four times on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

A rather underwhelming first impression, Mola has since signed a one-year deal with Reading at the end of the summer and has since played a bit-part role in Sellés’ plans.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

The former AFC Wimbledon defender, who played more than 80 times in League One for the Dons, played 28 times in his debut campaign last term after a successful trial.

The left-sided player has since signed a one-year extension for the season ahead and has worked his way back into contention after being targeted by Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to Football Insider.

Femi Azeez

Another product of the Reading academy, Azeez has shown flashes of quality despite making just 15 Championship starts in the past three seasons.

The 22-year-old has since become a regular fixture in the lineup on either flank but has been unable to be a productive presence in the final third with a lack of contributions to show for his efforts.

Sam Hutchinson

One of the most experienced members within the Reading ranks, the EFL veteran’s expertise will be vital in securing results for the Royals.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has gone on to play more than 20 times in Berkshire while being an effective leader in an otherwise youthful side.

Joel Pereira

The Manchester United academy graduate has already experienced a well-travelled career, playing in the likes of Scotland, home nation Portugal and the Netherlands before returning to England for a third time.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper was brought in this summer to complete the new-look goalkeeping department but finds himself down the pecking order behind David Button and youngster Coniah Boyce-Clarke, having to make do with sporadic appearances on the bench.

Jeriel Dorsett

The young defender has enjoyed successive spells away from Berkshire with Rochdale and Kilmarnock, two productive loan moves as the academy graduate looks to work his way into the senior fold.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature in the league so far this campaign and has instead had to settle for cup opportunities in order to impress.

Kelvin Abrefa

Another young talent, Abrefa has been thrown into the mix with Reading boasting a threadbare squad.

Signing a professional contract back in March 2022, the Ghanaian youth international will be looking for more first-team opportunities after making eight Championship appearances prior to this season.

Nelson Abbey

Abbey has risen to the occasion this term in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the young defender.

The 20-year-old has become a regular central defensive option and will only improve with regular League One minutes under his belt.

Tivonge Rushesha

Rushesha was another summer arrival looking to bolster Reading’s midfield options for the long road ahead.

The former Swansea City man had limited first-team experience prior to his arrival but has since put in promising showings in the EFL Trophy.