QPR have earned their survival in the Championship after a dismal season.

Gareth Ainsworth is set to lead the club into the summer in what could be a busy transfer period for the London club.

Who is out of contract at QPR in 2024?

Here we look at the players heading into the final year of their current contract at Loftus Road…

Stefan Johansen

Johansen has had a difficult campaign with injuries but he has been one of the team’s top performers when fit.

However, the Norwegian is entering the final year of his contract so a decision will need to be made soon regarding his future at QPR.

Albert Adomah

Ainsworth has hinted that he is open to contract talks with Adomah as he heads into the final year of his existing deal.

The 35-year-old has made just 11 starts this season, but has been a useful option off the bench throughout the campaign.

Seny Dieng

The goalkeeper has been an important part of the QPR squad for some time now, even contributing a goal earlier this season.

The London club will need to make a decision soon on a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Rob Dickie

The 27-year-old has been a consistent presence in the side this season, and has been an important player since joining the club from Oxford United.

Dickie will be going into the next season in the final year of his contract so QPR will need to make a decision soon on whether to open talks on a new deal.

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell has made 35 appearances in the league this season, proving a useful asset in the squad since arriving from Ipswich Town.

But he is entering the final year of his contract, so a decision will need to be made soon on his future.

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes has eight goals and two assists for QPR so far this season, the Scot proving an important figure in keeping the team in the Championship.

However, it may prove difficult to hold onto the striker as he enters the final year of his current deal amid Rangers speculation.

Sam Field

Field has been a consistent presence in the side this season, appearing in all 45 games of the campaign so far.

The midfielder is a crucial figure at Loftus Road, but he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has been an important figure at QPR in his two seasons at the club, making 77 league appearances since making the switch from Burnley.

But in 2024 he will enter the final year of the three-year contract he signed when he joined QPR.

Osman Kakay

Kakay came through the academy at QPR and has earned himself a role in the first team squad in recent years.

The 25-year-old has made 21 league appearances this season as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract.

Joe Walsh

Walsh joined QPR in 2021 and has spent loan stints out with Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead United this season.

The shot-stopper is unlikely to cement himself as first choice within the next year, but he could still prove himself as a useful option in the squad before his 2024 deal runs out.

Sinclair Armstrong

QPR considered a loan move in January for the striker, who has made just three starts from 22 league appearances this season.

Despite having just one-year left on his current contract, QPR also hold a clause to trigger a 12-month option to extend his current deal to 2025.