Queen's Park Rangers are in the Championship relegation battle for the second consecutive season, and will want to avoid dropping to League One.

The Loftus Road faithful will be concerned at the fact that 11 players in their current squad, including some key players, are able to leave the R's on a free transfer at the end of the season unless they agree new contracts with the club, some of whom may be waiting to see if the R's will be plying their trade in League One or the Championship next season.

These are the 11 players who can depart Marti Cifuentes' side on a free transfer at the end of the season:

Sam Field

The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder has made over 100 appearances for the R's after spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Loftus Road from the Baggies, before making his move permanent in the summer of 2021.

Field has been a good servant for the R's over the years and continues to be a mainstay in Cifuentes' starting 11, but he looks set to depart the club on a free transfer as things stand, which will come as a disappointment to R's fans.

Jimmy Dunne

The 26-year-old joined the R's from Premier League outfit Burnley ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, and has made over 100 appearances for the Loftus Road outfit, but could be set to depart West London for free this summer.

Cifuentes and co do have the option to offer the defender a one-year contract extension, while Football Insider reported that Blackburn Rovers were interested in the Manchester United academy graduate during the January transfer window.

However, Dunne's current club rejected the opportunity to cash in on their man before he is able to depart the R's for free, which could be due to the fact that Rovers may be dragged into the relegation dogfight alongside Cifuentes' men.

Chris Willock

Willock is one of the R's most prized assets, and is a player whose ability could prove to be decisive as the men from Loftus Road look to avoid the drop to the third tier, and should he leave the club on a free in the summer, it would come as a major loss for Cifuentes.

As per FotMob, during the 2022/23 Championship season, Willock scored six goals and two assists, while in the previous second tier campaign, the former Arsenal youngster produced a very impressive return of seven goals and 11 assists, which demonstrates the creative edge he has.

The ace has been one of the R's best players ever since his arrival in West London, but he has never matched his return of 18 goal contributions as seen during 2021/22.

Chris Willock Championship stats 2021/22 All stats according to FotMob Appearances 35 Starts 33 Goals 7 Assists 11 Expected Goals (XG) 4.15 Expected Assists (XA) 7.39

Losing such a good player for free would be a sizeable blow for the R's.

Sinclair Armstrong

The Ireland international recently showed his quality in the third round of the FA Cup when he scored in a 3-2 defeat against Premier League opposition, Bournemouth.

However, Armstrong looks set to leave the R's at the end of the current campaign, despite the fact that his club offered him a contract back in October, according to the Standard, who also reported that Premier League giants Manchester City were interested in the forward.

Osman Kakay

The full-back is an R's academy graduate, and is an established member of the senior squad at Loftus Road after returning from a loan spell at Partick Thistle in January 2020, but his club must act soon if they want to avoid the Sierra Leone international departing the club on a free transfer come the end of the season.

Kakay has struggled for game-time since the turn of the year, but the R's faithful may be disappointed to see one of their homegrown players depart Loftus Road without the club picking up a transfer fee.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Dixon-Bonner joined the R's as a free agent in October 2022, after being released by Premier League giants Liverpool in June 2022, having failed to make an impression on Merseyside, and has predominantly made substitute appearances during the 2023/24 Championship season.

Despite the fact the midfielder has made plenty of appearances this season, he is rarely named in Cifuentes' starting 11, so perhaps it would not be a surprise to see him depart Loftus Road once his contract expires.

Asmir Begovic

Having played for the likes of Stoke City, Everton and even Chelsea, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is a highly experienced Premier League goalkeeper, and joined the R's on a free transfer ahead of the current season after his contract at Goodison Park expired.

Somewhat ironically, just one season after joining the R's for free, the 36-year-old will leave Loftus Road on a free transfer following the end of the 2023/24 Championship season, unless he negotiates a new contract.

Begovic has established himself as first choice 'keeper at the R's under current manager Cifuentes, and he held the same status under former boss Gareth Ainsworth, prior to his sacking in October, which came as a result of the club's woeful form at the time.

Jordan Archer

Begovic's presence at Loftus Road has meant that former Millwall goalkeeper, Archer, has not been offered the minutes he would like, but the 30-year-old did play a 45-minute stint between the sticks back in August as the R's lost 1-0 to Norwich City.

Given his lack of appearances, no one could blame the Scotland international if he chooses to depart the West London outfit on a free transfer at the end of the season in search of more playing minutes than he is being afforded at the R's.

Albert Adomah

Adomah is a Championship stalwart, having played for the likes of Bristol City and Middlesbrough as well as both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest prior to their respective promotions, and has been at the R's since 2020.

He has made over 120 appearances for the Loftus Road outfit, but is struggling to make his mark under Cifuentes, so perhaps we could expect to see him leave the club once his contract expires at season's end.

Aaron Drewe

The 22-year-old right-back has not featured often in West London this season, although he was named in the R's starting lineup on two occasions in January as his side drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town in the Championship, and lost 3-2 to Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Drewe's contract is set to expire following the end of the season, but his lack of appearances could indicate that his departure would be no real loss to the Loftus Road outfit and could be the correct move for his own career.

Joe Walsh

Walsh spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at League Two outfit Accrington Stanley, making 7 starts for the Lancashire outfit as he kept two clean sheets while conceding just nine goals, as per FotMob.

He returned to Loftus Road in January, and was on the substitutes' bench during a recent 2-0 win over London rivals Millwall, and while Walsh is unlikely to supercede Begovic as his club's number one, the fact his contract expires at the end of the campaign is still somewhat concerning.

Walsh is one of three goalkeepers set to depart the R's for free in the summer alongside the previously mentioned shot-stopping duo of Begovic and Archer, which would leave the club short of options in a key area of the pitch.