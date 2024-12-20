Cardiff City will not be too optimistic heading into Saturday afternoon's home clash against league leaders Sheffield United, with the two sides drastically separated by form, quality and position.

It's shaping up to be yet another miserable campaign for the Bluebirds, who came away from Stoke City with a 2-2 draw in their most recent encounter last weekend but have seen their relegation fears compounded by a seven-match winless run.

Cardiff find themselves in 21st position and they're just one point and place above 22nd-placed Portsmouth, and while they'll be desperate to try and fight free of the relegation zone, Omer Riza's side may have their work cut out against the Blades this weekend, with home form a particular concern for City at this moment in time.

United have been the Championship's standout side this season, and they're currently at the top of the table despite being struck with a two-point deduction. Chris Wilder and co stretched their unbeaten streak to 10 games by seeing off Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle in a 2-0 victory last time out, and they'll certainly fancy their chances at adding another win in their trip to the Welsh capital.

Both sides, however, will be unable to call upon a number of players in tomorrow's showdown, and Football League World has taken a look at the known absentees in each camp.

David Turnbull

Cardiff are poised to be without David Turnbull for a sustained period of time, as the Scottish midfielder recently completed surgery on a hamstring injury.

The ex-Celtic star had begun to establish himself as a key player this season after struggling for consistent minutes under former boss Erol Bulut, but he was recently described as a "long-term injury" by Riza and is therefore unlikely to return to contention anytime soon.

Aaron Ramsey

Cardiff have a number of long-term injury absentees, of which veteran playmaker Aaron Ramsey is one.

The 34-year-old's return to his boyhood club has been plagued by injuries. Ramsey barely played after September in his first season back at Cardiff, and after featuring under Bulut in the first few games of this term, he hasn't been seen in months.

Ramsey hasn't featured since August after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Wales.

His recovery, however, has been delayed and Riza recently admitted Ramsey is a long way off returning, while he also stopped short of confirming whether he will play for Cardiff again.

The former Arsenal midfield star is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ryotaro Tsunoda

Another long-term absentee through a hamstring injury, Ryotaro Tsunoda is yet to play for Cardiff after signing from Yokohoma F.Marinos last January.

The Japanese defender immediately headed out on loan to sister club KV Kortrijk and made a big impression before suffering the setback, which has restricted him to the sidelines since.

Cardiff are rather well stocked at the heart of the defence, mind you, and Riza has suggested the 25-year-old could depart on loan again in January, when he is expected to be back fit and ready to play.

Isaak Davies

Isaak Davies is yet to kick a ball in anger this term after suffering a frustrating hamstring injury in pre-season, which has kept him out ever since.

The pacey forward enjoyed a goal-laden spell with Kortrijk last time out and was widely tipped to lead the line back in Wales, so his absence has been a real blow for Cardiff.

Davies was initially expected to be back in October but faced setbacks in his recovery process, although Riza recently confirmed the 23-year-old is approaching a return to first-team training. At this stage, you would perhaps expect the striker to be back on the pitch towards the end of January.

Kion Etete

An identical case to the above, really.

Kion Etete saw his own recovery from a pre-season hamstring injury disrupted, as he was also expected to be back in action come October. It hasn't quite played out that way for Etete either, who is linked with Huddersfield Town amid an uncertain future at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Kion Etete's stats for Cardiff City across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Starts Goals Assists 2022/23 30 13 3 1 2023/24 32 16 6 0 Total 62 29 9 1

Like Davies, the 23-year-old frontman is also out of contract at the end of the season and will be hoping to prove his worth by returning to the fold sooner rather than later.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur prospect is now edging closer to a return and is back with the under-21 squad as he bids to build up his sharpness.

Perry Ng

Cardiff will be without Perry Ng for the second game running when the Blades travel to town tomorrow afternoon.

The right-back missed the most recent draw at Stoke with a hamstring injury, although his absence does not appear to be a potential long-term one. However, ahead of the visit of United, Riza confirmed Ng is not ready to return just yet.

Ollie Tanner

A big miss for Cardiff of late has been Ollie Tanner, who remains out of action with a knee injury.

The winger has come on leaps and bounds this season, having found the back of the net against Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday. Tanner is vital for Cardiff but they have to make do for the time being, as Riza ruled out the 22-year-old for the remainder of the month.

Michael Reindorf

Meanwhile, Cardiff are waiting for updates on the situation of Michael Reindorf, who was confirmed to have been struck down with a potential ankle injury on Thursday, the extent of which is not yet clear.

The 19-year-old striker, who has been a prolific goalscorer for the Bluebirds' under-21 side, has made two appearances this season following significant fan demand for Riza to entrust him in the first-team squad.

Cardiff are currently light at the top-end of the pitch and Reindorf's setback is yet another frustration for Riza, who will be navigating a real injury crisis over the festive period.

Ollie Arblaster

Sheffield United have also had some sore luck on the injury front this season, chiefly with young captain Ollie Arblaster.

The 20-year-old skipper ruptured his ACL during his side's Steel City Derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday last month and has since completed surgery, though he's unlikely to play again until next season.

Tyrese Campbell

United will also be without Tyrese Campbell, who is the side's top scorer this season with six strikes from just eight starts after joining as a free agent following his exit from Stoke.

Campbell, who is estimated to earn £15k-a-week at Bramall Lane, has scored six goals in his last eight matches but has missed United's two most recent affairs and will be out for the trip to Cardiff. Wilder confirmed that the 24-year-old is still out with a back issue, although he could be in contention to feature against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Femi Seriki

The third and final confirmed absentee for the visitors is 22-year-old right-back Femi Seriki, who is set to miss out after sustaining a calf issue against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Seriki has made 11 appearances this season though he's very much a bit-part player under Wilder, who could well be welcoming the returns of both Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhozic in a huge boost for the Blades tomorrow.