Highlights Many players from Wrexham AFC have departed the club this summer, with 11 individuals leaving on a mixture of permanent and loan deals.

Some of the departed players have joined other clubs in the Welsh Premier League and lower league divisions, such as Caernarfon Town and Colwyn Bay.

One player, Ben Foster, has retired from professional football and will return to his media work, while another player, Kai Calderbank-Park, is still looking for a new club after being released.

Following their long-awaited promotion from the National League and back into the EFL, many expected wholesale changes at Wrexham as they looked to build on their squad to mount an instant move up to League One.

The Red Dragons didn't make that many signings though as Phil Parkinson believed he had the spine of a team good enough to be challenging at the top end of the fourth tier of English football.

The summer did see plenty of players depart the club however, with 11 individuals exiting on a mixture of permanent and loan deals.

Wrexham AFC - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ryan Austin Caernarfon Permanent Louis Lloyd Caernarfon Permanent Jake Hyde Yeovil Town Permanent Rory Watson Doncaster Rovers Permanent Reece Hall-Johnson Barnet Permanent Dan Jones Colwyn Bay Permanent Kai Evans Nantwich Town Permanent Scott Butler Nantwich Town Loan Ben Foster Retired - Harry Lennon Retired - Kai Calderbank-Park Without Club Permanent

Let's take a look to see what those that departed the Racecourse Ground are up to now...

Ryan Austin

Young centre-back Austin left Wrexham this summer after being included on their released list, having never played for their first-team.

The 21-year-old was picked up by Caernarfon Town though of the Welsh Premier League, where he started the first seven matches of the 2023-24 season.

Louis Lloyd

Lloyd was another youngster who failed to make the grade in Wrexham's first-team due to their rapid development and need to strengthen their senior squad instantly.

The winger joined in November 2022, having left Shrewsbury a few months prior, but was released in the summer by Parkinson - he's joined Austin at Caernarfon though and had a good start to the season, scoring three times and assisting twice in 12 outings.

Jake Hyde

An experienced lower league striker who has also played in League Two, Hyde was signed by Wrexham in 2021 after a good previous season with Halifax at National League level, but he played just 15 times in his debut season in North Wales.

Having spent 2022-23 out on loan at Southend United as well, Hyde was always going to be a casualty this summer as he was released and he has found himself back down south with Yeovil Town, where he's scored once so far in eight National League South appearances.

Rory Watson

Watson was brought in as cover last summer in the goalkeeping department, and true to form he did not make a league appearance for Wrexham whatsoever.

Having joined Doncaster Rovers of League Two for a brief amount of time in August as cover once more, Watson has since joined York City of the National League, where he will be looking to usurp Ryan Whitley.

Reece Hall-Johnson

Hall-Johnson joined before the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney takeover, having signed in 2020 as a wing-back option, and his debut season saw him score eight times in the National League.

He continued to be a regular when fit and available in his second season with Wrexham, but last season he only played twice in league action, meaning a departure was always on the cards.

Wrexham AFC's best ever managers (Ranked)

The 28-year-old has got himself fixed up in the National League with Barnet though, where he is playing regularly once more.

Dan Jones

Another player that failed to break into the Wrexham senior setup was Jones, who was released along with other youngsters in the summer.

The 19-year-old defender has also gone down the Welsh Premier League route with Colwyn Bay, where he will be looking to get his career on track.

Kai Evans

Evans played just the once for Wrexham in meaningful competition, coming off the bench in a November 2022 FA Cup clash with Oldham Athletic.

Released though over the summer, attacking midfielder Evans has landed at Nantwich Town, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West - some four leagues below League Two - but has already scored four times this season.

Scott Butler

Butler joined Evans at Nantwich - but only on loan until January.

The centre-back joined Wrexham last October after being without a club since his Swansea City departure, but the 20-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Red Dragons.

Ben Foster

After signing on for another season, ex-Premier League and England goalkeeper Foster soon decided he wasn't cut out for the professional game anymore.

Announcing his retirement in August, Foster is set to go back to podcasting, vlogging and all the other media work he was doing prior to returning to Wrexham.

Harry Lennon

Lennon was at Wrexham for two years, but injuries meant that he never really got a long run in the side.

The centre-back was restricted to just two appearances last season, and because of his recurring fitness issues, Lennon retired over the summer at the age of just 28.

Kai Calderbank-Park

Goalkeeper Calderbank-Park was one of a number of younger players released in the summer, but he is yet to be fixed up with a new club.

The 22-year-old Australian, who didn't play a single league game for Wrexham, was on trial with Chesterfield in pre-season but did not earn a contract.