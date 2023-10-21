Highlights Jacob Brown joined Luton Town and has started five games for them, with the team currently sitting 17th in the table.

Stoke City had a busy summer transfer window as Alex Neil looked to build a side capable of competing for Premier League promotion.

Neil has been in charge of the Potters for just over a year and has now left his mark on the Stoke squad.

How have the players Stoke sold last summer fared this season?

This is his team, with several players from the Michael O’Neill era cast aside to make way for over a dozen fresh faces.

Here we look at how the players who left the Championship side over the summer have fared since departing the Bet365 Stadium…

Jacob Brown

Brown signed for Luton in the aftermath of the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has started five of the team’s opening eight league games, coming off the bench the other three times, with Rob Edwards’ side currently sitting 17th in the table.

Josh Tymon

Tymon signed for Swansea late in the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Stoke.

He has featured six times for the Welsh outfit, twice starting in the league, as Michael Duff’s side look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Connor Taylor

The 21-year-old signed for Bristol Rovers during the summer, joining Joey Barton’s side after their 17th place finish last season.

Taylor has started nine times in the league for the Pirates, contributing one assist from the heart of the team’s defence.

Nick Powell

Nick Powell has signed for Stockport County in a superb signing for League Two

Powell departed Stoke as a free agent after the end of his contract, eventually signing for Stockport County in League Two.

The forward has featured six times for the fourth tier side, contributing one goal and one assist.

Morgan Fox

Fox departed Stoke as a free agent as well, signing for QPR in the summer after departing the Potters.

The defender has become a key part of Gareth Ainsworth’s side as the Hoops look to battle against League One relegation, starting nine of their 11 games so far this season.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Oakley-Boothe signed for Blackpool following his departure from the Potters in the summer.

He has yet to feature for the Seasiders, with a back injury preventing him from competing for the League One side so far.

Demeaco Duhaney

Duhaney now plays for Turkish side Istanbulspor, where he has made seven league appearances so far.

Aden Flint

Flint departed as a free agent, signing for League Two side Mansfield Town.

The defender has featured 13 times out of 13 in the league so far for the team, scoring his first goal for the club in 4-1 win over Notts County.

Tom Edwards

Edwards signed for Huddersfield Town, where he has made six league appearances so far.

Sam Clucas

Clucas departed at the end of his contract last season.

The 33-year-old went on to sign for Championship rivals Rotherham United, where he has made six league appearances so far.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka was a fan favourite at Stoke by the time his contract ended last season.

The centre back has yet to find a new club since leaving the Potters.