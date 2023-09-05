Ipswich Town have surprised many upon their return to the Championship, putting themselves among the early-season pace setters with a number of players impressing.

Kieran McKenna has an exciting squad at his disposal, with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns just three who have taken to life back in the Championship like a duck to water.

The Northern Irishman has also added the likes of Dane Scarlett, Brandon Williams, George Hirst and Jack Taylor to his squad in the summer.

But here at FLW, we look at the eleven players who currently have less than a year left on their contracts in Suffolk.

Christian Walton

Walton signed permanently for Town in January 2022 under McKenna, after impressing in the first half of the 21/22 season.

He signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the time, which runs out next summer, but the club do have the option to extend until 2025.

So far, Walton has made 85 appearances for Town, keeping an impressive 39 clean sheets in the process.

Sam Morsy

The club captain Morsy joined Town on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021, and has played a pivotal role in their rise back to the Championship.

Despite featuring 91 times for the club, his contract expires in the summer, although the midfielder has expressed his desire to extend his stay and see out his career at Portman Road.

Lee Evans

Evans signed a three-year deal with the Tractor Boys under Paul Cook in June 2021, but his time at Portman Road could be up next summer.

The 27-year-old featured 57 times in his two League One seasons with the club, but his only starting appearance so far this season came in Town's Carabao Cup success at Reading, before a substitute cameo in the 3-2 comeback against Cardiff.

Cameron Burgess

Burgess is also out of contract next summer, having also signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

He featured 33 times in Town's promotion-winning campaign in 2022/23, and has so far started every game on their return to the Championship, potentially giving McKenna thoughts as to extending his time at the club.

Dominic Ball

Ball signed a two-year deal with the Tractor Boys last summer after his contract expired at QPR.

The 28-year-old has been utilised mainly as a squad player under McKenna, having featured in just 17 league outings during his time at the club so far.

Janoi Donacien

Donacien has had his time extended at Portman Road twice in as many seasons, with his most recent extension taking place this summer for a further year.

The St Lucian played an integral part in Town's promotion, with four assists in 38 games from defence and continued his fine form this season prior to a groin injury picked up before the 4-3 defeat by Leeds United.

Kayden Jackson

Jackson moved to Ipswich in 2018 under then-manager Paul Hurst, but signed a further two-year deal in the summer of 2022.

Whilst always not a prolific goalscorer, Jackson featured heavily in Town's promotion last term, and has continued to get regular minutes in the Championship, with one goal in three appearances so far this season.

Massimo Luongo

Having initially signed a short-term contract in January, Luongo extended his stay at Portman Road after featuring 15 times in last season's run-in, scoring twice.

The experienced midfielder has continued his spell in the side, featuring in all five games so far this season as well.

Vaclav Hladky

Hladky signed a three-year deal under Paul Cook in the summer of 2021, but has found game time at Portman Road hard to come by, until now.

Having spent two seasons as deputy to Christian Walton, including just one league appearance last campaign, the Czech has been thrust into the starting eleven so far this season after Walton sustained a foot injury prior to the opening game of the season.

In the five games so far, Hladky has kept two clean sheets against Stoke City and QPR.

Sone Aluko

The former Hull, Fulham and Reading winger extended his stay in Suffolk following promotion, having played 19 times last season, but has only featured in the EFL Cup victories against Bristol Rovers and his former employers Reading so far this season, scoring in the first of those two encounters.

At 34, this could be his final season with the club if he finds his game time sparse.

Nick Hayes

The 24-year-old goalkeeper rounds off this list, being the only player with their contracts expiring next summer who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Ipswich.

His last run of games came in the 2021/22 season with Hemel Hempstead Town, before he returned to the Ipswich setup after previously coming through the club's academy system.