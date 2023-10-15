Highlights Huddersfield Town's new manager Darren Moore has had a mixed start with three draws and one defeat so far.

The squad, originally expected to battle relegation, is currently in 19th place in the Championship table.

The article discusses 11 players whose contracts are set to expire in 2024, including notable figures like Jordan Rhodes and Jonathan Hogg.

Huddersfield Town have already endured change so far this season, with Darren Moore recently replacing the veteran and Town cult hero Neil Warnock in the John Smith's Stadium dugout.

In the two weeks that Moore has had so far to get used to his new surroundings and squad, the Terriers have had a mixed start under their new boss with three draws and a defeat to the former Sheffield Wednesday boss' name so far.

He inherits a squad that were expected by many to be battling relegation, and at present find themselves in 19th.

At the end of the campaign, the 49-year-old will oversee his first full summer in the job, so FLW has decided to look into the 11 players out of contract in 2024 at present.

Matty Pearson

The centre-back has been with the Terriers since the summer of 2021, helping the club reach the Championship Play-Off Final in his first season, and has been a reliable figure throughout his time in West Yorkshire.

As well as a solid option at the back, Pearson has proven to be an effective weapon from set-pieces for five different Town managers, scoring nine goals for the club. He is also an ever-present so far this season.

Yuta Nakayama

Nakayama signed a two-year contract last summer under Danny Schofield, but the Japanese international has found it tough since moving to Huddersfield.

Last season, he would make just fourteen appearances, scoring twice in that period before becoming a regular feature so far this campaign with six outings to his name.

Jordan Rhodes

There is no doubting Jordan Rhodes' status with Town fans, but perhaps he will be moved on in the summer after his current loan deal with Blackpool expires.

After returning to West Yorkshire in 2021, Rhodes only found the net nine times across two seasons despite making 58 league appearances for the club. However, the 33-year-old wasn't in Neil Warnock's plans despite a lack of forward options, and has so far scored six goals in seven games for the Tangerines.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

The Huddersfield academy graduate is next, having been at the club since 2016. Despite a number of loan spells in that time, Edmonds-Green has rarely featured as a regular for the Terriers.

His best spell in the side came in 2020/21, where he would feature 24 times and score twice. This season he has made four appearances after being a part of Neil Warnock's side which achieved survival last term.

Jonathan Hogg

The club's longest-serving player follows, as Jonathan Hogg's current contract is set to expire in 2024.

Having joined the club in 2013, Hogg has gone on to record 347 appearances for the Terriers, which included a two-year stint in the Premier League.

This season, Hogg has continued to be an invaluable presence in the side, with nine appearances. However, at 34 years of age, could it be time for a new challenge and for both parties to go in different directions?

Connor Mahoney

In July 2022, Mahoney signed a two-year deal with the Terriers with the club having the option of furthering his contract by another year.

However, time could be up for the winger, who after just nine appearances for the club last season, is now on loan with Gillingham in League 2, after being signed by his then former Millwall boss Neil Harris.

Ben Jackson

The young left-back enjoyed a breakthrough season last term, making 19 appearances for the Terriers after a successful loan with Doncaster Rovers.

Jackson has continued where he left off, as the 22-year-old has featured seven times so far this season, recording one assist. This form will definitely give Moore something to ponder.

Brahima Diarra

The midfielder signed his current contract as part of the club's 'B' team back in 2021, but after a breakthrough season last term with 20 appearances and a further eight already in 2023/24, Diarra is becoming an established member of the first-team picture.

At just 20 years of age, the Frenchman still has years of development in front of him, therefore it would be a sensible option to renew his deal.

Jaheim Headley

After impressing on loan with Harrogate Town last season, another young left-back in the form of Jaheim Headley has been given his opportunity to break into the first-team squad.

The 22-year-old has featured in all but one of Town's matchday squad's so far, and has made six appearances as he stakes a claim for a new contract.

Jacob Chapman

The 22-year-old has spent most of his time at the club as part of the Academy setup, as well as having loan spells with both Gateshead and Salford City in the past two seasons.

It would seem unlikely that the Aussie is to displace Lee Nicholls this season, but with Chris Maxwell the only other keeper at the club, he could potentially see his deal extended as a continued deputy.

Loick Ayina

The 20-year-old rounds off this list, having made just one appearance for the club's first team in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat by Middlesbrough.

Ayina did make 12 appearances at Dundee United last term, so the potential is definitely there for the young centre-back.

Whether he sees his time in West Yorkshire extended remains to be seen.