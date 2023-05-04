The fate of Huddersfield Town's status in the Championship is still hanging in the balance, but they host Sheffield United on Thursday night knowing that a point will secure their place in the second tier for 2023-24.

Veteran boss Neil Warnock replaced Mark Fotheringham back in February with the goal being to take the Terriers out of the bottom three, and currently they sit three points clear of Reading in 21st, knowing that if they lose to the Blades they will take on the Royals on Monday for a straight shootout for survival.

When Huddersfield know what division they are in for next season then they can begin planning - with or without Warnock - their squad for 2023-24 and beyond, and that will include deciding who needs to be offered a new contract from the crop of players whose deals are due to expire next summer.

Let's take a look at the 11 players who will see their deals come to an end in June 2024 as of this moment.

Jonathan Hogg

Come the end of July, Hogg will have been at Huddersfield for 10 years, meaning he is due a testimonal next summer with the Terriers.

The 34-year-old has been a regular in the starting 11 when fit this season and has played a big part at the base of the midfield in the recovery under Warnock.

Matty Pearson

The 'Keighley Cannavaro' as he has been adorned by Town supporters missed the first half of the season through injury, but he has proven to be a real threat from set pieces with five goals from 16 appearances.

Signed from Luton in 2021, Pearson's contract has the option of a one-year extension to take his deal until 2025.

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes made a triumphant return to Huddersfield nearly two years ago now, but he is clearly not the same player he was back in his pomp in his first stint.

A scorer of nine league goals in 57 league outings over the past two seasons, Rhodes will probably depart next summer unless he has a complete renaissance next season.

Will Boyle

Another player who returned to the club recently was Boyle, whose good performances for Cheltenham Town saw him re-signed by the Terriers some five years after he departed.

The academy graduate has played 16 times in the Championship this season and like Pearson he has an option in his contract in the cub's favour to extend until 2025.

Duane Holmes

Another player with a one-year optional extension in favour of the club, Holmes returned in 2021 after signing from Derby County, five years after he left the Terriers the first time around.

Injuries have meant that Holmes has barely been seen since the end of January, appearing just once under Neil Warnock, and back in February he was linked with a summer move to Preston North End.

Yuta Nakayama

One of last summer's signings, Nakayama had a cruel twist of fate back in November against Sunderland when he ruptured an achilles, which put him out for not only the rest of the season but the FIFA World Cup with Japan.

Nakayama should be back fit for next season where he will be trying to make up for lost time.

Connor Mahoney

Despite playing just 14 times in the Championship for Millwall last season, Mahoney was added on a free transfer last summer as depth out wide.

He has appeared just nine times in the league however with all of those outings coming from the bench and he has not been seen since February.

Ben Jackson

Despite Neil Warnock favouring the likes of Josh Ruffels and Jaheim Headley in recent weeks, Jackson still seemingly has a bright future at Huddersfield.

The versatile left-sided player has a club option of a year's extension and was linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers in late 2022.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Having barely featured on loan at Wigan in the first half of the season, Edmonds-Green was brought back to the John Smith's Stadium in January and has played in a number of positions under Warnock.

Like many of this crop, the defender has a one-year extension that the club couid trigger at any time.

Brahima Diarra

Following last season's loan stint at Harrogate Town, 19-year-old Diarra was handed his first league appearance of the current campaign against Sunderland back in November.

Featuring 20 times over the course of the campaign, the French teenager looks to have a bright future and is one that the club perhaps need to get tied down immediately.

Etienne Camara

Another French youngster to come through Huddersfield's development squad, Camara appeared frequently around halfway through the season but hasn't featured as much under Warnock.

The Terriers opted to extend his contract by a year back in November, meaning his deal runs out next summer and like Diarra is another that will perhaps be offered a long-term contract in the near future.