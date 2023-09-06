Crewe Alexandra will have a busy year ahead when it comes to contract negotiations.

There are 11 players that could depart the club in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Here we look at who is set to leave Crewe at the end of the season if no agreement can be reached…

Zac Williams

Williams has featured in all six games of the league this season, starting four times.

The Welshman has shown a lot of promise for a 19-year-old and is someone that the club will surely be looking to tie down to a longer-term contract.

Luke Offord

Offord is a key figure at Crewe, establishing himself as an important part of the squad over the last couple of seasons.

A new contract will surely be a priority for Crewe going into the final couple of months of the calendar year.

Conor Thomas

Thomas has featured three times this season, contributing one goal to the team’s league campaign.

The midfielder has been with Crewe since 2022, but no decision has yet been made on whether he will remain beyond 2024.

Courtney Baker-Richardson

The forward is a solid squad option at Crewe and has contributed in helping keep the team stable in League Two.

The 27-year-old’s contract comes to an end in June, so a decision will be needed on whether it should be renewed.

Chris Long

Long is an important part of the Raiwaymen’s squad, featuring in every league game so far this season.

The forward has bagged two goals from his six appearances, highlighting how important it may be for the club to keep him on board beyond this season.

Rio Adebisi

Adebisi has featured in every league game so far this season, and could be a big loss if he were allowed to leave as a free agent next summer.

Elliott Nevitt

Nevitt has bagged two goals from five league appearances so far this term, and has been a consistent presence in the side since joining earlier this year.

However, his deal is set to expire in 2024 as things stand.

Charlie Colkett

Colkett has yet to feature this season, with a hamstring injury preventing him from being ready for the new campaign.

The 27-year-old is now into the final year of his contract, so will be looking to get back to full fitness in order to prove he deserves a new deal.

Mickey Demetriou

Demetriou is the only figure on this list that has the option for a further year baked into his current deal.

However, there are no guarantees that this will be triggered either as he comes into the final stages of his career.

Owen Lunt

The 19-year-old is a promising young talent that has been unable to break into the first team squad on a consistent basis.

This could be an important upcoming few months for the midfielder, as Crewe ponder a new contract.

Lewis Billington

Billington is in a similar position as he comes into the final few months of his current contract.

The defender will be hoping he can impress in training in order to earn a breakthrough into the senior team before his deal expires next summer.