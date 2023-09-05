Highlights Key takeaways:

Clubs having high levels of squad turnover is pretty normal.

For teams like Carlisle United who have been in League Two for most of the last decade, where not many multi-year deals got handed out, having almost a dozen players set to leave the club is pretty normal.

With that said, it's not an ideal scenario to be in. Having to bring in half a squad year in, year out, is tough for the backroom staff of all teams, across the country.

But, unless extensions are worked out between now and the turn of the year, this group of players are all set to depart from Brunton Park.

Here are the 11 Carlisle United players who are currently set to leave in 2024.

Joe Garner

The heavily experienced forward notched his first goal of the season, on Saturday. The finish saw him reach 149 career goals in his career, and 30 for the club, in his 550th appearance.

He is getting towards the latter end of his career, and, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season, this could well be his last season with the Blues.

Tomas Holy

The Czech goalkeeper's club record-breaking season with Carlisle, last year, helped them gain promotion back to League One. He also made one very impressive save in the playoff final to keep his team level.

But the tallest player in English professional football is set to leave the club next summer, when his contract expires. He's recently had the starting spot taken off him. So it's looking even less likely that he'll stay long-term.

Paul Huntington

The club captain may be seeing out the last few years of his contract in his hometown. He joined the club last summer, from Preston North End.

Despite the stage of his career that he is in, he was a driving force in the club's playoff success last season. He's continued that since being given the armband, in League One. If he isn't going to play for Carlisle next year, this could be where he walks off into the sunset.

Owen Moxon

This is the one that all Carlisle fans are concerned about.

It may only be the midfielders second season of professional football. But he took League Two by storm last year, and he'll be being looked at by plenty of clubs who'll want to snap him up for free.

There are ongoing negotiations between the two camps over a new deal. But that is yet to be resolved.

Jordan Gibson

The 25-year-old has made his way back into the first team, despite not being a regular in the starting XI last season.

He's always had that ability to create chances, and now he's showing it. He could be a tough loss if his contract isn't extended.

Sean Maguire

The former Championship forward has been an amazing addition to this Carlisle team. He's a very clever, neat footballer. But, despite his size, he's very capable when it comes to the physical side of the game.

He was the only permanently-signed player to have not been given a multi-year deal by the club, this summer. It would be a shame for Carlisle fans to only watch him at Brunton Park for one season.

Corey Whelan

The defender was linked with moves away from the club late on in the summer transfer window. Colchester United were interested in Whelan but, much like the season prior, he turned down any moves to stay with Carlisle.

Since Paul Simpson's arrival, Whelan has only been given consistent runs in the team due to other players getting injured. He hasn't featured in the matchday squads too often, either, this season. Him leaving, either in January or at the end of his contract, seems likely.

Ryan Edmondson

Coming into the season, the Yorkshireman looked almost set to be the club's leading striker this season. He scored relatively consistently in pre-season, and things looked to be going his way.

But since the start of the season, and the arrival of loanees Luke Plange and JJ Kayode, he seems to have dropped down the manager's list of strikers quite significantly.

Simpson has spoken openly about his frustration's with the players positioning. He's likely to leave when his contract expires.

Max Kilsby

The 19-year-old spent the entirety of last season with Annan Athletic. He helped Peter Murhpy's side secure promotion to Scottish League One.

He's gone back there for the first half of this season, but the young defender will be becoming a free agent in July 2024.

Kai Nugent

Another young player who has gone on loan to Annan. Nugent's move, though, is a full-season one.

Just like his teammate Kilsby, his contract with Carlisle is up on June 30th 2024. But the club do have an option to extend his stay by a further a year.

Gabe Breeze

Breeze has been the third choice keeper for the club for the last few years. Despite coming through the club's youth system, the 19-year-old is still yet to make an appearance for Carlisle.