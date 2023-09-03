Birmingham City have enjoyed a fine start to the current Championship season, taking many outsiders by surprise in the process as the club looks to build momentum after the summer takeover by American billionaire Tom Wagner.

Blues were also one of the most active clubs in the transfer market, bringing in eleven fresh faces through the St Andrews' door.

However, there are a number of current players who could be spending their last season at the club, with another eleven players currently out of contract next summer, and here at FLW we take a look at them all.

Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has been at Blues since the days of Pep Clotet, having signed for a reported €7m from Dinamo Zagreb in 2019.

The Croatian was a regular between 2019 and 2022, but was sent on loan by John Eustace to Hertha Berlin, but he was unable to help halt their slide into the 2.Bundesliga. Since returning to Birmingham, Sunjic has featured in every league game at the start of the 23/24 season, so maybe his stay in the Midlands could go beyond 2024?

Scott Hogan

Hogan crossed the divide between Birmingham and Aston Villa, initially on loan but signed permanently in the summer of 2020, signing a four-year contract in the process.

During his time at St Andrew's, Hogan has scored 36 goals in 134 appearances for Blues, and again has featured regularly at the beginning of the current campaign.

Gary Gardner

Gardner is another player who crossed the Second City divide, having also made a loan deal permanent in the summer of 2019.

After a steady first two seasons despite the club's league positions, Gardner signed a three-year extension in 2021, which runs out next summer. He has made 166 appearances for Blues, with 14 goals to his name.

Marc Roberts

The 33-year-old centre-back has been at the club for six years now, but has found his game time decrease over the past couple of seasons.

He signed his current contract in the summer of 2021, but it remains to be seen whether his services will be required under Eustace much more, having only made one substitute appearance so far this season.

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge has been at the club since the summer of 2020, having joined from Cardiff City on a four-year deal.

After featuring in 43 league games in his first season, Etheridge has found game time hard to come by in recent years.

Kevin Long

Long linked up with Birmingham in January on an initial six-month deal, featuring 20 times as Blues ended the season nine points clear of the relegation zone.

His solid performances led to the club extending his spell a further year, and has so far played in every league game. Whilst his current deal expires in 2024, there is the option to extend it until 2025.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

A St Andrew's cult hero is next up, as Lukas Jutkiewicz has been at the club since 2016, initially on loan from Burnley before making his deal permanent in January 2017.

'Juke', as he is aptly known by supporters, is currently the longest-serving player at the club and has featured 306 times, scoring 65 times.

His most recent strike came in dramatic fashion, scoring a 91st minute penalty against newly relegated Leeds United., but his contract is up at the end of the season.

John Ruddy

Ruddy has been Birmingham's number one since John Eustace's arrival.

Having initially signed a one-year deal, he made a quick impression and extended his contract to the summer of 2024, just three months into his time at the club. The 36-year-old has kept 16 clean sheets in 47 league outings, and was named as the club's Players' Player of the Season last term.

He was also subject to interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town in the transfer window.

Keshi Anderson

Anderson is one of the new arrivals this summer, having impressed on trial throughout the summer. The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

So far, he has started in every league game since making the move.

Alfie Chang

One of two youngsters on this list, Chang has less than twelve months on his current contract remaining, but with Blues known for utilising young prospects, his stay may yet be extended.

The 20-year-old featured 13 times in the 2022/23 season as Birmingham gave the most minutes to homegrown players, but will be unavailable for a long period after sustaining a 'significant injury' in the early days of this season.

Marcel Oakley

The 20-year-old local full-back rounds off this list, with his contract up next summer.

He has featured three times for his hometown club, including a 20-minute substitute cameo in Blues' season opener, a 1-1 draw at Swansea City.

Oakley has also spent time away from the Second City, having loan spells with Arbroath and Queens Park respectively.