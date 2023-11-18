Highlights Key Takeaways:

Marlon Pack was a pivotal member of Bristol City's double-winning side in the 2014/15 season and made 288 appearances for the club.

He began his career at Portsmouth and had loan spells at other EFL clubs before joining Cheltenham Town on a permanent deal.

Pack played a significant role in Bristol City's success, including winning the League One title, reaching the League Cup semi-finals, and captaining the team before joining Cardiff City. Since leaving Bristol City, he has returned to Portsmouth and is currently the captain.

As a pivotal member of the club's double winning 2014/15 side, midfielder Marlon Pack is remembered fondly by Bristol City supporters at Ashton Gate.

The Portsmouth-born 32-year-old joined the Robins just over 10 years ago and went onto make 288 appearances for the club over six years before leaving for rivals Cardiff City ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder began his career at his hometown club Portsmouth, where he made just one appearance for the first-team in total. While at Pompey, he spent time on loan at fellow EFL clubs such as Wycombe Wanderers, Dagenham and Redbridge, and Cheltenham Town.

After spending the 2010/11 season on loan at Cheltenham Town, and subsequently impressing, the Gloucetershire outfit signed Pack on a permanent deal in the summer of 2011 on a free transfer from Pompey.

The midfielder would enjoy two successful years at Whaddon Road, playing 43 league games in two consecutive seasons as the side made the play-off final in 2012. Pack departed Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2013 after his contract expired.

After a successful trial period with Bristol City, they announced the midfielder's signing. Due to his age, the side from Ashton Gate had to pay compensation to Cheltenham, thought to be around £100,000 according to Gloucestershire Live.

How did Marlon Pack perform for Bristol City?

Bristol City were a League One outfit when he joined and Pack played 43 league games during his first campaign as a Robin as the West Country side finished 12th in the league.

The following season saw huge success for the Robins, with the side winning the double. Pack's Bristol City side won both the League One title and the EFL Trophy to cap off a historic season for both the player and the club.

The midfielder saw significant game time in the Championship the following year, playing in 45 of Bristol City's 46 league games as the side comfortably survived in 18th place.

Pack was a mainstay in the side during Bristol City's early Championship years and played a pivotal role when the club made it to the League Cup semi-finals in 2018 where they were eventually defeated by Manchester City. He played the full 90 minutes in the Robins' 2-1 win over Manchester United in the quarter-finals, where he grabbed an assist and scored in the club's semi-final defeat against Manchester City.

During his final season at the club, Pack captained the side as they finished 8th in the league, just missing out on the play-offs.

The midfielder started, and captained Bristol City for the first game of the 2019/20 Championship season against Leeds United. He would leave for Cardiff just four days later.

How has Marlon Pack performed since leaving Bristol City?

During his first season at Severnside rivals Cardiff, he became a mainstay in the side, even captaining them on 11 occasions as they reached the play-offs.

He'd make another 39 league appearances the following season before finding minutes hard to come by during the 2021/22 season, failing to make a league appearance for the club after the 22nd January.

He was subsequently released that summer and returned to Portsmouth, where he began his career. Now 32-years-old, Pack is the current Pompey captain and started every game this season before suffering an injury which has ruled him out since the end of September.