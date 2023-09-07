Highlights Key Takeaways:

Swindon Town will be aiming to push themselves into promotion contention in the early stages of the new EFL League Two season.

The Robins finished in 10th place last campaign, but ultimately did not provide the consistency needed to challenge for a spot in the play-off places.

The fourth-tier outfit had to endure managerial change during the second half of last season as Scott Lindsey departed the club to join Crawley Town, with Jody Morris appointed as the replacement.

After failure to compete for promotion, Morris was relieved of his duties at the beginning of May, with former Newport County manager Michael Flynn stepping into the County Ground hotseat after his exit from Walsall.

The 42-year-old currently has a lot of first-team squad members out of contract come next year, with Football League World listing the players who will need to impress the Welshman in order to remain at the club in the future.

Conor Brann

Conor Brann is a young goalkeeper who joined Swindon Town in September 2022 following his release from Galway United, from the League of Ireland First Division.

The 20-year-old has impressed at Limerick and Galway at Under-17 and Under-19 levels respectively which has seen him be involved in the Republic of Ireland national youth setup.

Brann is yet to make a senior appearance for the Robins since his move and he is set to be released in June 2024.

Reece Devine

Up next is left-back Reece Devine, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United.

The Stourbridge-born defender had loan spells at St Johnstone and Walsall before joining Swindon Town on a permanent deal in July 2022.

Devine’s progress at the Wiltshire-based club was disrupted in March this year, with a hamstring injury ruling him out for four months.

His contract set to expire next summer.

Frazer Blake-Tracy

Adding to the out of contract list at Swindon Town is defender Frazer Blake-Tracy.

The 27-year-old joined the club In August 2022 on loan from Burton Albion playing in 24 league matches, before the transfer was made permanent in January 2023.

The central defender has featured at the beginning of the new EFL League Two season but faces a race against time to extend his deal.

Tom Clayton

Tom Clayton is a product of the Liverpool academy, beginning at the Under-9’s level.

He joined Swindon Town in July 2022 and made his professional debut the following month in a goalless draw against Salford City.

The 22-year-old defender played on 32 occasions during his first spell in League Two but his stay at the club could come to an end next year.

George McEachran

Adding to the list is midfielder George McEachran who developed through the youth academy at Chelsea.

After successive loan spells away from the Blues at SC Cambuur Leeuwarden and MVV Maastricht, the 23-year-old returned to England and joined the Railwaymen in February 2023 on a short-term contract.

McEachran featured 16 times last season after his arrival and could be a player Michael Flynn will want to keep hold of beyond this campaign.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy began his footballing career at Premier League outfit Aston Villa back in 2015, with loan spells throughout the EFL at Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers and Derby County before securing a transfer to Swindon Town in September 2022.

The Birmingham-born striker played 23 times during the course of last season registering five goals, and he will be keen to pick up some goal scoring form as he seeks to remain at the club after next summer.

Tom Brewitt

Up next is central defender Tom Brewitt, who started off his youth career at both Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

The former England youth international moved to the County Ground in March 2023 on a short-term deal and signed a further one-year contract at the start of this campaign.

The 26-year-old will be hoping for more regular first-team gametime which could result in a new offer on the table.

Remeao Hutton

Another defender who is out of contract next summer is right-back Remeao Hutton.

Born in the West Midlands, Hutton began his career at Walsall and has had a wealth of experience in League Two, completing full seasons at Stevenage and Barrow before moving to Swindon Town in July 2022.

In his first full campaign at the Robins, Hutton featured in 44 out of a possible 46 games in the fourth tier, registering 12 assists.

If similar numbers can be provided in the 2023/24 season, the 24-year-old could be well on his way to earning a new deal.

Tyrese Shade

Another player potentially on the chopping block is right-winger Tyrese Shade.

The Birmingham-born man has applied his trade at clubs across the West Midlands, with stints at Solihull Moors, Leicester City and Walsall before settling in the southwest of England at the beginning of July 2022.

Shade contributed four goals and two assists from 39 appearances last season in red and white and has already got off the mark this campaign.

The 23-year-old will be looking to increase his contributions to the team this season to ensure he isn’t looking elsewhere for a move in 2024.

Charlie Austin

Rounding off the list is experienced forward Charlie Austin, who is in his second spell at Swindon Town after beginning his professional career at the club in 2009.

Austin has scored goals in all four tiers of English football, with spells in the Premier League at QPR, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

In 20 matches last season, the 34-year-old registered nine goals and boss Michael Flynn could be tempted to keep him around the club in the near future with his leadership and clinical edge in front of goal key to the squad.