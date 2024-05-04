Highlights Relegated Rotherham United likely to see key players depart the club this summer due to contracts expiring and lack of new deals.

Notable departures include Peltier, Morrison, Blackett, Hall, Cafu, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, and Clucas, all set to move on.

Despite the disappointing season, the club aims to rebuild under new manager Steve Evans and secure a return to the Championship next season.

It's been a bitterly disappointing campaign for Rotherham United, but the one positive is that it has come to an end, and they can look to the future.

After surviving last season, the aim would have been to build on that and become a stable Championship club, but they've been outclassed this season by teams with more money and more talent.

Rotherham United's last five league finishes Season Division Finish 2019/20 League One 2nd 2020/21 Championship 23rd 2021/22 League One 2nd 2022/23 Championship 19th 2023/24 Championship 24th

However, with Steve Evans taking the reins, the club will be looking to make an immediate return to the Championship next season, and there's set to be plenty of movement at the New York Stadium this summer.

With that in mind, here are the players likely to never play for Rotherham United again.

Viktor Johansson

The Sweden international has been a standout performer for the Millers this season, and despite having another year left on his deal, he's been the subject of transfer interest recently.

With the club being relegated to League One, it looks highly unlikely that he'll remain at the New York Stadium next summer, and no one could begrudge him the chance to move. It makes sense to let the shot-stopper leave this summer and receive a transfer fee which could be subsequently re-invested.

Lee Peltier

Right-back Lee Peltier joined the club in the summer of 2022, after leaving Middlesbrough and has added his vast experience to the Millers' squad.

The 37-year-old is out of contract this summer, and given his age, he will likely be released as Steve Evans looks to freshen up the squad ahead of their return to League One. Peltier is one of a number of Rotherham players who are approaching the end of their careers, and this summer provides a perfect chance for the Millers to part ways with them.

Sean Morrison

Central defender Sean Morrison is out of contract in South Yorkshire this summer, and there has been no sign of a new deal for the former Cardiff City captain.

The 33-year-old has been one of the Millers' better players this season, and has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions but has struggled to put a run of games together due to injury. He could be a very useful player in League One, but with no new contract, he's set to become a free agent this summer.

Tyler Blackett

Former Manchester United man Tyler Blackett joined the Millers in March 2023 on a short-term deal, before extending his stay until the end of the 2023/24 season.

This means he's out of contract this summer, and with no new deal on the table yet, he appears set to leave the club this coming summer. The defender has barely played this season, so it seems a sensible move to let him move on this summer.

Grant Hall

Centre-back Grant Hall joined the club on loan from Middlesbrough during the 2022/23 season, before making his move to the New York Stadium permanent last summer.

However, the 32-year-old only signed a one-year deal with the club, which means he's out of contract in the summer, and after a disappointing season with limited playing time, he's set to move on in the coming months.

Cafu

Former Nottingham Forest man Cafu joined Rotherham United on a one-year deal last summer, and has featured regularly for the Millers but has been unable to help them survive.

The 31-year-old Portuguese age-grade international sees his deal expire at the New York Stadium this summer, and he looks set to depart the club after their relegation to the third tier of English football.

Oliver Rathbone

The central midfielder joined the Millers in 2021 from Rochdale, and he's been a success at the New York Stadium, becoming a mainstay in their starting XI this season.

He's worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions, and the 26-year-old should be someone the club want to keep this summer, but with his deal expiring this summer, he could well have played his final game for Steve Evans' side.

Jamie Lindsay

Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay joined the Millers in 2019 from Ross County and has gone onto make over 160 appearances for the Millers.

However, he hasn't played all too often this season, and with his contract expiring this summer, he could well move onto pastures new this summer.

Shane Ferguson

Northern Irish international Shane Ferguson is set to depart the New York Stadium three years after joining the club in July 2021.

The 32-year-old, who has 50 caps for his country, has barely featured in the Championship this season and looks certain to move on this summer with his contract expiring.

Sam Clucas

Sam Clucas joined the Millers on a free transfer from Stoke City last summer, but only signed a one-year deal at the New York Stadium, which means that he's free to leave this summer.

Clucas, who played Premier League football for both Hull City and Swansea City, would be a good player to have in League One next season, and the club's old boss Leam Richardson told the Rotherham Advertiser that he'd be open to keeping the player, but that could well have changed now that Richardson has been replaced by Steve Evans.