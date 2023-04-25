Reading face a hugely important two games in the next couple of weeks as they fight for their place in the Championship next season.

Unfortunately for them, their hopes of remaining in the second tier were badly damaged last weekend with their loss against Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers' win at Burnley all but sending the Royals down.

They are, however, facing two sides at the bottom end of the division and will be looking to make full use of that in their quest to make a remarkable escape.

Considering their injury troubles though, it would be nothing short of a miracle if they achieved survival and with this in mind, officials at the Select Car Leasing Stadium may be planning for life in League One.

Which division they are in next term could play a major part in deciding who stays and who goes, with several Royals out of contract at the end of the season.

Although this will allow the Berkshire outfit to get some of their high earners off the wage bill, they are at risk of losing some of their key players including Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite, with the latter establishing himself as a very popular figure there.

Ahead of the summer, we take a look at the players who are set to become free agents.

Goalkeepers: Luke Southwood

According to Football Insider, the Royals are happy to let Southwood leave on the expiration of his contract despite the fact he has impressed at Cheltenham Town this season.

Considering his performances out on loan and the fact Joe Lumley will leave at the end of the season, it's a bit of a surprise that they're reportedly willing to let the stopper go but it may end up being beneficial for his career as he looks to secure regular starts.

Defenders: Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett, Amadou Mbengue, Liam Moore

Spending a large chunk of his time in Berkshire on the sidelines, Dann is a player the Royals shouldn't be looking to retain.

Even when he has played, it's clear he's not the player he once was and probably wouldn't even be an asset for the Berkshire outfit in the third tier, so he should be one of the first players out of the door.

Moore is another defender the Royals should be looking to let go - because he's probably on a sizeable wage and hasn't managed to make an impact in Berkshire this season due to injury troubles.

Mbengue is certainly worthy of a contract extension though - and many supporters will want to see Guinness-Walker earn a new deal after seeing him perform well on a number of occasions this term.

It's strange to class Hoilett as a defender but it seems appropriate considering he has operated as a wing-back this season! In fairness to the Canadian, he has done well in this different role and may have done enough to earn himself a one-year extension if he wants to stay.

Midfielders: Dejan Tetek

Unfortunately for the Serbian, he has struggled with injury problems for most of the campaign and that could be costly in his quest to earn an extension at the SCL Stadium.

Although he has appeared in the first team, he probably hasn't made enough of an impact to earn the admiration of Mark Bowen who will probably be the person to make the decision on his future.

Forwards: Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Yakou Meite

If the Royals are relegated at the end of this term, it would be difficult to see them retain Joao and Meite who have proven that they can be real assets in the second tier.

They probably aren't short of interest ahead of the summer and with the duo likely to be on decent wages, the Berkshire side probably won't be able to afford to keep them.

In terms of Long's future, it will be interesting to see what happens. He may decide to retire - but may feel as though he has unfinished business in Berkshire.

Has the Irishman done enough to earn a new deal? Maybe not.