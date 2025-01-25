West Brom host Portsmouth at The Hawthorns this weekend in the Championship, looking to put a disappointing midweek result at Middlesbrough behind them.

Tony Mowbray will take charge of his first game in B71 since 2009 and will be aiming to secure a first victory back at the club after suffering defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

The Baggies are just a point outside the play-offs heading into this clash, with a consistent run of form needed to cement a top six spot.

Championship table (as it stands 24th January) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 28 12 44 6 Blackburn 28 5 42 7 West Brom 28 9 41

Meanwhile, the visitors Portsmouth will be buoyed by their midweek triumph over Stoke City, recording consecutive home wins under John Mousinho.

Now three points clear of the relegation zone, Pompey will be eager to transform their away fortunes and will aim to stifle the Baggies frontline.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 24th) Team P GD Pts 17 Millwall 27 0 31 18 Portsmouth 27 -11 29 19 Stoke City 28 -10 28 20 Cardiff City 28 -12 28 21 Derby County 28 -7 27 22 Hull City 28 -11 26

Here at Football League World, we list the 10 players set to miss the meeting in the Black Country.

West Brom: Kyle Bartley

First up is Albion vice-captain Kyle Bartley, who has missed the last four Championship games with a niggling calf issue.

In his pre-match press conference, Tony Mowbray revealed the 33-year-old will make a return to training at the beginning of next week, citing the trip to Plymouth Argyle for his comeback.

As a result, Bartley will be sidelined for Saturday’s game.

West Brom: Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike has been involved in first team training as he steps up his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury that he suffered back in February 2024.

Despite being back out on the grass, it will take the American international two more weeks before being involved in the matchday squad, so he will miss out against Portsmouth.

West Brom: Josh Maja

Albion have suffered a big blow with top scorer Josh Maja undergoing surgery on a lower leg injury.

Netting 12 times so far this season, the Nigerian international is expected to return in the spring, with Albion needing to act quickly in the January transfer window to find a replacement.

West Brom: Semi Ajayi

Rounding off the injury list for West Brom is central defender Semi Ajayi, who remains on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem last October.

Ruled out for 16 weeks at the time, the 31-year-old is not expected to make a return until around late February or early March, so he won’t be available for this encounter.

Portsmouth: Ibane Bowett

For Portsmouth, Ibane Bowett was a summer transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham.

However, he picked up a knee injury back in September and is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Portsmouth: Paddy Lane

Similarly, Paddy Lane is out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a knee injury just over a week ago against Blackburn Rovers.

Requiring surgery, it is a dent to Pompey’s survival hopes, as Lane will be a big miss.

Portsmouth: Regan Poole

Regan Poole has been sidelined since December, originally suffering a hamstring injury, but has now been struggling with a calf problem which has delayed his return.

John Mousinho confirmed Poole remains a couple of weeks away from a return, therefore ruling him out of the game against Albion.

Portsmouth: Kusini Yengi

Another player who won’t make an appearance is Pompey striker Kusini Yengi, who picked up posterior cruciate ligament damage in December while on international duty.

Ruled out between 9-10 weeks at the time, the Australian is still on the road to recovery and will play no part in this second tier match.

Portsmouth: Mark Mahoney

Brighton loanee Mark Mahoney is another senior figure absent due to a stomach strain.

The forward has since returned to his parent club for scans and to continue his recovery process, but is set to return to the South Coast when fit and available.

Portsmouth: Jacob Ferrell

Jacob Ferrell is the final Portsmouth player to miss out, who has made just one appearance all season after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in September.

At the beginning of January, it was revealed he had suffered a setback in his recovery, and the 22-year-old is set to be out for a prolonged period of time once again.