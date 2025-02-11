West Bromwich Albion will be hopeful of strengthening their grip inside the top six when they entertain fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies were buoyed by a dramatic late winner from Jayson Molumby to give Tony Mowbray’s men all three points in the Black Country against Sheffield Wednesday, while visitors Rovers suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat to Premier League outfit Wolves in the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend.

It’s seemingly going from bad to worse for the Lancashire side too, as boss John Eustace looks set to complete a move to struggling Derby County, potentially leaving the away side without a boss at the helm for their trip to B71.

Just one place and two points separate both sides heading into this mammoth clash, and Football League World lists the players who are set to miss out on Wednesday evening.

Championship table (as it stands 11th February) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 31 13 47 6 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 31 7 43 9 Bristol City 31 2 42

West Brom: Kyle Bartley

First up is vice-captain Kyle Bartley, who put on an excellent display in the last-gasp victory over the Owls.

However, the central defender was involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle and was sent off for violent conduct.

Because of this, Bartley is suspended for the next three games and will sit out the meeting with Rovers.

West Brom: Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi continues to progress to full fitness from a hamstring injury sustained in October last year, featuring for the U21 side against Newcastle on Monday evening.

While he is back out on the grass, Wednesday will be too soon to make a first team return, with more Premier League 2 action likely to be needed to build up his minutes.

West Brom: Daryl Dike

American international Daryl Dike also featured for the U21 team as he battles back from a serious achilles tendon injury.

Dike completed 30 planned minutes, coming through unscathed, but will similarly need more minutes at youth level to be considered for a place in the matchday squad.

West Brom: Josh Maja

Albion top scorer Josh Maja remains on the sidelines after suffering a lower leg injury last month.

With a return no earlier in the spring, Albion have managed to replace his absence with the signings of Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear, but the Baggies will be hoping the Nigerian’s return can help sharpen their forward line even more.

Blackburn Rovers: Sondre Tronstad

For Blackburn, captain Sondre Tronstad has been out of action for the last four second tier games with a hamstring issue.

A vital cog in the engine room, Rovers have missed the Norwegian’s presence over the last few weeks and are set to remain without him at The Hawthorns.

Blackburn Rovers: Yuki Ohashi

Rovers have also been dented in the forward department, with Yuki Ohashi still being troubled by an ankle injury he sustained at Leeds United last month.

Absent for the FA Cup meeting with Wolves, Ohashi is unlikely to be ready in time to face Albion and should miss out.

Blackburn Rovers: Arnor Sigurdsson

Arnor Sigurdsson is another player adding to Blackburn’s injury woes, suffering a thigh problem at the beginning of November.

Blackburn have been insistent on not rushing the 25-year-old back, and he is set to be absent for this clash.

Blackburn Rovers: Harry Pickering

Harry Pickering has been absent since December 2024 after sustaining posterior cruciate ligament injury against Millwall.

It is reported that he should be available for selection in March, meaning he will play no part in the West Midlands.

Blackburn Rovers: Hayden Carter

Hayden Carter has been working his way back from knee surgery after sustaining the injury in the reverse fixture against West Brom back in October 2024.

Expected to make a return around early February, Carter will not be in the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers: Scott Wharton

Rounding off the list is Scott Wharton, who is a long-term injury absentee after suffering an ACL injury with other parts of the knee also damaged last season.

Wharton is already pencilling in a return for pre-season in the 2025/26 campaign, and he will play no part in this term.