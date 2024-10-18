Sheffield Wednesday welcome Burnley to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as the Championship returns from the second international break of the season.

The two sides have had very different starts to the campaign, with the Clarets sat in the top six ahead of the clash, while Danny Rohl's side are 15th, with just three wins on the board.

This weekend's fixture is the first time the two clubs have met since 2015/16, with Keiran Lee equalising for the Owls following Andre Gray's opener.

Nevertheless, Sheffield Wednesday have started to build some form following a tough August and September, and they are currently unbeaten in their last three Championship games. Victories over West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City sandwich a 0-0 draw against Bristol City as Rohl's team look to make that jump towards the top-half of the table.

Meanwhile, Burnley have not tasted defeat in six matches, and while they have been struggling to score on the road in recent weeks, they will fancy their chances of taking all three points with them back to Lancashire. However, both sides do have some notable absentees, with a further three players doubtful for the clash; Liam Palmer, Mike Tresor and Olaf Kobacki.

Football League World has taken a look at the nine players who are set to miss the game.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Nathaniel Chalobah's start to life at Sheffield Wednesday perhaps hasn't been what he quite expected, and has been out of action since making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town.

The midfielder suffered a muscle injury against the League Two side and could be missing until the next international break in November as he looks to build up his fitness after arriving at the club with a separate issue.

Dominic Iorfa

Dominic Iorfa has made three appearances for the Owls so far in 2024/25 but has not played since August due to a muscle injury.

He continues to be out of action, despite hopes that he could have been back for his team's win over Luton Town before the international break.

Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster returned from international duty with South Africa early after picking up a knee injury in his team's 5-0 win over Congo in the Nations League.

The 24-year-old has been a key player in Parker's team this season, and while he has not quite the goals that he possibly expected, he has made eight appearances.

The extent of Foster's injury is not quite known yet, and supporters of the club will be hoping that it is a quick fix.

Lyle Foster Burnley Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 50 Goals 7 Assists 5 *Stats correct as of 18/10/2024

Manuel Benson

Angolan international, Manuel Benson, has struggled for game time over the course of the last two seasons, and besides a 10-minute cameo against Blackburn Rovers in August, he has not featured for Burnley in this campaign.

The 27-year-old suffered an injury to his Achilles/calf against Rovers during that short appearance, and is expected to be missing for the next couple of months.

Hjalmar Ekdal

Hjalmar Ekdal is yet to make an appearance under Parker, and has only played 18 times in all competitions for the Clarets since joining in January 2023 from Swedish club Djurgardens.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since June, suffering a hamstring injury while away on international duty with Sweden and is still missing from the first-team.

Jordan Beyer

Jordan Beyer signed for Burnley in May after a stellar season in the Championship.

Another Burnley player out with a long-term issue, Jordan Beyer, has missed the start of the 2024/25 campaign and will not return until the new year.

At just 24, it has been an extremely frustrating year for the centre-back, who has been out since December. In October 2023 he had knee surgery to fix a serious meniscus injury, and a complication in his recovery means that his absence will continue to be felt.

Joe Worrall

Former Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall would have been hoping for an easier start to life at Turf Moor, but a broken bone in his foot has limited him to just three league games in claret-and-blue so far.

The 27-year-old is expected to return soon, after having a very good opening month on the pitch with his new club.

According to Alan Nixon, the centre-back could be back as early as the first week of next month, something that will be great for Parker as his team look to maintain their excellent start to the campaign.

Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond suffered a knee injury in January, and has been out of action ever since after requiring surgery on it.

The 30-year-old made 12 appearances in the Premier League in 2023/24 before his season was cut-short, and he is slowly coming back to full fitness.

Aaron Ramsey

The extremely talented Aaron Ramsey is another Burnley player who has been sidelined since last season, after he suffered a terrible knee injury in the Clarets' 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in February.

It has been a long recovery for the 21-year-old, who will have to be carefully managed when he does show signs of being able to return to first-team action.

Ramsey has played just 17 times for the club since joining from Aston Villa in the summer of 2023.

Hannes Delcroix

Hannes Delcroix is the final Burnley player expected to miss Saturday's game with Sheffield Wednesday, having not played since March.

He is making good progress and is back training, according to Scott Parker, but it could be a few more weeks until the 25-year-old is back in the matchday squad.