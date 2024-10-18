There will be a big game at the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as QPR host Portsmouth at Loftus Road.

Both sides have endured a challenging start to the campaign, and find themselves inside the relegation zone as things stand.

QPR have taken seven points from their first nine league games of the season, meaning they currently sit 22nd in the table.

Portsmouth meanwhile, are two points and one position worse off than their hosts on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, both teams will be desperate to pick up three points this weekend, to kick-start their attempts to pull clear of the bottom three.

Championship Standings - as of 18th October 2024 Position Club Played GD Points 21st Luton Town 9 -7 8 22nd QPR 9 -7 7 23rd Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24th Cardiff City 9 -14 5

However, the two sides will both be unable to call upon several players on Saturday afternoon, for various reasons.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the ten players from the two sides who will miss QPR vs Portsmouth this weekend, right here.

QPR - Jonathan Varane

One player QPR will definitely be without this weekend is Jonathan Varane, following the midfielder's sending off in the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers last month.

The 23-year-old picked up a three-match ban for that dismissal, and he will serve the final game of that suspension against Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

QPR - Jack Colback

The R's have been without Jack Colback for their last five games due to an injury he picked up in the draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

There is some hope he might be available for the clash with Pompey, although it remains to be seen if he will feature against John Mousinho's side.

QPR - Jake Clarke-Salter

Another doubt for QPR ahead of Saturday afternoon is Jake Clarke-Salter, with the centre-back having missed the last three games with a knee injury.

That is a recurring problem he has had to deal with for some time now, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to overcome that in time to face Portsmouth.

QPR - Liam Morrison

Another defender QPR look as though they will have to do without is Liam Morrison, with the summer signing from Bayern Munich also struggling with a knee issue.

He has not featured in the matchday squad in the last six games, and was ruled out for a number of weeks by Cifuentes in late September, meaning Saturday's game will likely come too soon for him.

Portsmouth - Ibane Bowat

A summer signing from Fulham, Ibane Bowat is still yet to make his debut for Portsmouth, and it was revealed in September that he has ruptured his patella tendon.

That is apparently set to keep him out for at least six months, meaning he will of course, not be featuring on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth - Colby Bishop

It was revealed in the summer that Colby Bishop would have to undergo surgery, after a heart scan revealed a "potential risk" to the striker.

As a result, he is yet to make an appearance this season, and he will not feature against QPR as he continues his recovery.

Portsmouth - Jacob Farrell

Having joined from Central Coast Mariners in the summer, Jacob Farrell has been blighted by injury since his arrival at Fratton Park, something that looks set to continue.

Speaking earlier this week, John Mousinho revealed the centre-back is yet to return to training after tweaking his MCL, ruling him out for several more weeks, so he will not feature in this match.

Portsmouth - Conor Shaughnessy

Portsmouth were dealt a fresh blow this week, with an update on the fitness of Connor Shaughnessy, who has played just two times in the Championship this season.

The centre-back has picked up a fresh calf tendon problem, which is expected to keep him out for up to six more weeks.

Portsmouth - Kusini Yengi

It has been a frustrating start to the campaign for Kusini Yengi, with the attacker managing just a couple of league appearances due to a groin injury.

However, he did return to training during the international break, meaning he could be pushing for a place in the side at QPR.

Portsmouth - Callum Lang

It is a similar story when it comes to Callum Lang, who has missed the last three games due to a groin injury of his own.

However, the attacker has also returned to training over the international break, so he too could give Mousinho a decision to make over whether or not to bring him back into the Portsmouth XI here.