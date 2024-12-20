Plymouth Argyle welcome Middlesbrough to Home Park on Saturday, as two former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick reunite to occupy the two dug outs.

The Pilgrims come into this weekend's clash in the midst of a six-game winless run, which has left Argyle 23rd in the Championship and their manager coming under ever-increasing pressure to turn their form around.

Plymouth's last six Championship fixtures Opponent Date Result Sheffield United (A) 14 Dec 2-0 loss Swansea City (H) 10 Dec 2-1 loss Bristol City (A) 30 Nov 4-0 loss Norwich City (A) 26 Nov 6-1 loss Watford (H) 22 Nov 2-2 draw Derby County (A) 9 Nov 1-1 draw

As for the visitors, Boro have found consistency between results hard to come by so far this term, but a 1-0 win over Millwall last time out has seen them enter this weekend's round of fixtures occupying the final play-off position in sixth.

Despite the contrasting league positions, Middlesbrough won't be taking Plymouth lightly on Saturday, as they've become somewhat of a bogey team for the Teessiders since Argyle's promotion back to the Championship last season.

Boro are yet to record a league win over the Greens since their return to the second tier, having drawn 3-3 at Home Park last term, before Plymouth ran out 2-0 winners at the Riverside in February.

But which players look set to miss Saturday's meeting in Devon? FLW takes a look at the players who appear set to play no part this weekend, starting with the home side Plymouth.

Ibrahim Cissoko

Left-winger Ibrahim Cissoko had been enjoying a fruitful start to his Plymouth Argyle spell, having joined on loan from French side Toulouse in the summer.

Three goals and two assists in his opening 13 total appearances for Argyle had seen him become an instant favourite with Pilgrims supporters, but he's been out of action since mid-October.

The Dutch youth international underwent hip surgery in early November, which meant he would likely be ruled out until the end of January.

Joe Edwards

Club captain Joe Edwards hasn't been seen since Argyle's 3-3 draw with Preston on 26 October, when the 34-year-old right-back was forced to withdraw after 50 minutes.

He's since undergone surgery on his hamstring, which has resulted in the Plymouth stalwart likely being sidelined until February.

Muhamed Tijani

Of the group of injured Plymouth players, striker Muhamed Tijani is expected to be the first Argyle player to return to full fitness according to Rooney.

The on-loan centre-forward tore his hamstring during a training session in early October, but if his rehabilitation goes to plan, the Argyle boss believes the 24-year-old could be back available for selection around mid-January.

Morgan Whittaker

Having started this season not finding the net at the blistering rate he was last term, Morgan Whittaker has been out of action since Plymouth's 2-2 draw with Watford on 22 November.

It's now understood that he's been suffering with a foot injury, with his return not expected until late January.

Whittaker has been valued at £10m by the Pilgrims as many clubs keep tabs on his progress at Home Park.

Luke Ayling

Middlesbrough right-back Luke Ayling has been described as a "major doubt" for Saturday's meeting with Plymouth Argyle.

The Boro defender suffered two separate injuries in the win over Millwall last time out, having originally needed to momentarily leave the action to get stiches in his foot, before a collision with Ben Doak dealt him a blow to his knee.

It's that particular ailment that appears to be the more problematic of the two for the veteran full-back, with his potential absence leaving Anfernee Dijksteel as Carrick's only fit and available right-back.

Aidan Morris

USA international Aidan Morris has been recovering from a knee injury suffered whilst on national team duties during the November break.

He is nearing a return to full fitness, with Carrick confirming that the central midfielder is back on the grass, but also revealed that he's yet to rejoin the squad in full training sessions.

Therefore, he wouldn't appear to be available for selection this weekend.

Tommy Smith

Having ruptured his Achilles in October 2023, right-back Tommy Smith has become somewhat of a forgotten man at the Riverside Stadium.

The 32-year-old hasn't played for Middlesbrough since suffering that injury, and Carrick has recently confirmed that his return to full fitness is still "further down the line".

Alex Bangura

Left-back Alex Bangura has endured a rotten time with injuries since moving to Middlesbrough back in the summer of 2023, and hasn't been seen since the final day of last season.

He had surgery to repair his Achilles back in August, but Boro aren't yet sure whether he will be sidelined for the remainder of this season.

What is certain is that he won't be playing a part on Saturday.

Darragh Lenihan

Darragh Lenihan had made a brief return to the Middlesbrough squad during pre-season, but an ankle problem has prevented him from making a single competitive appearance for the club so far this term.

Carrick has put a loose timeframe on the Irish international's return, however, stating in early December that they were potentially looking at some time just after Christmas for the central defender.

Marcus Forss

Finnish forward Marcus Forss is another who's suffered a highly frustrating relationship with injuries during his time on Teesside so far.

The 25-year-old struggled to remain fit last season, after registering an impressive debut 2022/23 campaign at the Riverside that saw him bag 10 goals and five assists in 42 total appearances.

He's made just four total appearances so far this term, but Carrick has confirmed that he "isn't far away from being back in and around the group", and that it "shouldn't be too long" before he's back available for selection.

This weekend's trip to Home Park will come too soon for the Finn, however.