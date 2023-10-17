Highlights Swansea City's new squad is giving fans hope for a play-off push after a run of four straight league victories.

Key players like Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi have left the club, but new recruits are impressing and stepping up in their place.

Former Swansea players have found success in their new surroundings, with notable performances from Piroe at Leeds United and Whittaker at Plymouth Argyle.

Swansea City will be hoping their new-look squad will deliver the goods with a hopeful play-off push beckoning.

Michael Duff’s side look to have found their rhythm with a run of four straight league victories giving supporters something to shout about after falling short of the top six last term.

The South Wales outfit have recorded two play-off finishes since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, doing so in back-to-back campaigns from 2019 onwards.

Present day and the Swans look to make it third time lucky with convincing victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Plymouth Argyle sending warning signs to the rest of the division.

With a long way to go in the season, meanwhile, it appears a number of new recruits have begun to impress and stamp their authority at the Swansea.com Stadium, replacing or improving on those before them.

From fan-favourites to those on the fringes, many players called time on life in Swansea this summer as we take a look at how the recent departures are getting on in new surroundings.

Joël Piroe

The Dutch forward tops the list as the most significant sale this summer, signing for fellow Championship side Leeds United for more than £10 million.

From the fringes of the PSV eleven, Piroe came to life in the Championship, scoring 41 goals across two seasons for the Swans prior to his move to Yorkshire, where he has continued to cause problems for second-tier opposition, scoring five goals in eight appearances.

Joel Piroe stats in English Football so far, via Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 96 46 8 Leeds United 8 5 -

Michael Obafemi

Spending the season with title-winners Burnley on loan last term, Obafemi made the permanent switch to Lancashire this summer despite failing to start a single league match for the Clarets.

The Southampton academy graduate showed promise for Swansea, scoring 12 goals and three assists in the 2021/22 campaign before joining up with Vincent Kompany the following January after adding another three goals to his tally.

The Irish international has yet to feature in the Premier League with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty delaying his return to the big stage.

Morgan Whittaker

Joining the club from Derby County in 2021, Whittaker showed promise for the Swans despite never being able to hold down a regular spot in the first-team picture, making five starts in 33 Championship appearances.

Fruitful loan spells, meanwhile, with Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle in League One have allowed the 22-year-old to shine with regular game time, scoring nine goals with seven assists, before being recalled in January, contributing to the Pilgrims' League One title win last season.

After limited appearances once again, he made the permanent move to Home Park this summer where he has registered four goals and three assists, including a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-2 display against Norwich City.

Steven Benda

Joining Swansea as a teenager, it was an enjoyable first experience of senior English football for Benda, helping Swindon Town lift the League Two title in 2020, keeping nine clean sheets before a chance in the second tier with Peterborough United.

The German shot-stopper enjoyed his first serious run-out in between the sticks for his parent club, keeping five clean sheets in 21 matches, only for a knee injury to keep him out of action for the second-half of the season.

Such injury has left him on the sidelines and is yet to feature for new club Fulham.

Ryan Manning

The experienced Championship asset enjoyed regular minutes in his last two years at Swansea, enjoying a prolific 15-goal contribution return last season.

Just shy of the century mark for appearances, the former Queens Park Rangers man signed for Southampton this summer, where he has since played 11 times on the left-hand side of the defence under new boss Russell Martin, recording two assists.

Joel Latibeaudiere

The Manchester City academy graduate, after a short stint with Dutch side FC Twente, enjoyed regular opportunities at senior level when he signed for Swansea in 2020, although he did have to bide his time before becoming a regular fixture in the eleven.

After just four starts in his debut campaign, the Jamaican international played 71 Championship matches in the Jacks defence before linking up with Mark Robins this summer.

The 23-year-old has featured in all 11 second-tier matches for Coventry City as they target another play-off finish.

Olivier Ntcham

Another product of the City academy, Ntcham gained valuable experience with Serie A side Genoa, playing 37 times in total, ahead of his trophy-filled period at Celtic, winning three consecutive league titles as well as five domestic cup titles.

The midfielder ended his time in Glasgow with a short stint at Marseille before moving to Swansea City where he scored 12 goals with six assists in 78 league appearances.

The Cameroon international has since joined Turkish club Samsunspor in a move which saw his former club announce his departure after he made his Süper Lig debut in what proved to be a peculiar conclusion to his time in South Wales.

Kyle Joseph

Amid loan spells with Cheltenham Town and Oxford United, Joseph made ten league appearances for Swansea City during his two years at the club.

An exciting attacking prospect, the former Wigan Athletic man, however, moved to recently-relegated Blackpool on a permanent deal this summer in hopes of cementing his place in the eleven.

A hamstring injury, though, has left him out of action since his substitute cameo against Derby County in the EFL Cup as he looks to form a partnership with experienced marksman Jordan Rhodes further down the line.

Brandon Cooper

Cooper has been sent out on loan once again with a move to Leyton Orient until the winter window.

A recent spell with Forest Green Rovers has proved to be his most productive, playing 21 times in their relegation campaign, following spells with Yeovil Town, Newport County and Swindon Town.

The 23-year-old centre-back has played six times for the O’s as they aim for a return to the third tier.

Andreas Söndergaard

The former Wolves shot-stopper joined Swansea on a short-term deal earlier this year, featuring on the bench for numerous Championship matches in the second-half of the season.

The Danish goalkeeper, however, did not play for the club and is yet to find a new team so far this season.