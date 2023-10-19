Highlights Sunderland suffered a 4-0 loss to Middlesbrough after playing with 10 men due to a controversial second yellow card for dissent shown to Dan Neil.

Several players who left Sunderland over the summer, such as Bailey Wright and Carl Winchester, have found new clubs and are performing well.

Ross Stewart, who scored 11 goals last season, made a move to Southampton but has been sidelined with an Achilles injury and is expected to return soon.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats suffered disappointment as they were beaten 4-0 by local rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light last time out, but they were forced to play with 10 men for the entire second half after Dan Neil was controversially shown a second yellow card for dissent.

Despite the defeat, Tony Mowbray's side remain fourth in the table, and they will be hoping to secure another play-off finish this season.

It was a busy summer on Wearside with a number of incomings and outgoings, and we looked at how some of those who departed the club are getting on now.

1 Bailey Wright

Defender Wright played a key role in Sunderland's promotion from League One, but his game time became limited in the Championship, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United.

After his release by the Black Cats this summer, Wright joined Lion City Sailors in Singapore, and while he was sent off on his debut for the club, he has scored two goals in three games since his return from suspension.

2 Carl Winchester

Winchester spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, and he completed a permanent move to The Croud Meadow this summer.

The midfielder has started every league game for the Shrews this season, but it has been a disappointing campaign for Matt Taylor's side so far, and they currently sit 18th in League One.

3 Leon Dajaku

It did not work out for winger Dajaku at the Stadium of Light following his move from Union Berlin in 2021, and after spending the second half of last season on loan at St Gallen in Switzerland, he joined Croatian side Hadjuk Split on a permanent basis this summer.

While he has struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up, Dakaju has provided two assists in eight appearances in all competitions for his new club so far.

4 Isaac Lihadji

Forward Lihadji joined the Black Cats from Lille in January, but he made just six appearances for the club before making the move to Al-Duhail in Qatar this summer.

Lihadji has been a regular for Al-Duhail so far, scoring one goal in his first seven appearances for the club.

5 Lynden Gooch

Defender Gooch was one of Sunderland's longest-serving players, but he was surprinsingly allowed to depart this summer, reuniting with former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at Stoke City.

Gooch has made five appearances for the Stoke so far, but it has been another underwhelming season for the Potters, and they currently sit 21st in the Championship table.

6 Ross Stewart

Striker Stewart is one player Sunderland would have been desperate to keep hold of, but after failing to agree a contract extension with the Scotsman, he made the move to Southampton on deadline day for a fee of £10 million.

Stewart, who scored 11 goals in 15 appearances for the Black Cats last season, is yet to make his debut for the Saints as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, but he is expected to make his return in the coming weeks.

7 Danny Batth

Defender Batth starred for Sunderland last season, winning the Player of the Year award, but he was deemed surplus to requirements this summer as the club looked to reduce the age of their squad.

Batth completed a deadline day move to Norwich City, but he has struggled to break up the partnership of Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson at the heart of the Canaries' defence so far, and he has made just two substitute appearances.

8 Alex Bass

Bass was Sunderland's second choice goalkeeper last season, but he fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Nathan Bishop from Manchester United this summer.

The 25-year-old joined AFC Wimbledon on loan in July, and he has started every league game so far for the Dons, who currently sit eighth in the League Two table.

9 Joe Anderson

Defender Anderson joined the Black Cats from Everton in January, and after making four appearances for the club last season, he was allowed to join Shrewsbury on loan this summer to gain experience.

Anderson began the season as a regular for the Shrews, but he has lost his place in the side in recent weeks.

10 Elliot Embleton

After missing the second half of last season with an ankle injury, midfielder Embleton joined League One side Derby County on loan this summer.

However, after making just two appearances for the Rams, Embleton suffered a thigh injury which is expected to keep him out for three to six months, and he has returned to Sunderland for his rehabilitation.