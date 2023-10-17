Highlights Norwich City has experienced a significant player turnover in the summer, with top stars and veterans leaving the club.

Norwich City saw a host of footballers leave the club in the summer, as some top stars left and some veterans also moved on from the side.

The men from Carrow Road will be hoping that the player turnover in the summer will still help them challenge for promotion this season, and they have had a decent enough start in that regard.

Here, though, we're looking at the players that have left the club and how they've been getting on since...

1 Andrew Omobamidele

Omobamidele made a big money move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, as he made his way back to the Premier League with the Tricky Trees.

So far, though, we've not seen him feature for the Reds much at all, and he'll be itching to show what he can do when the opportunity comes.

2 Max Aarons

Aarons is another talented defender that had been at Norwich for a while, only to leave the club this summer.

He joined AFC Bournemouth, and has played a fair amount for them already this season, as the Cherries look to once again avoid the drop from the top flight.

3 Milot Rashica

Rashica joined Turkish side Besiktas in the summer and has since made a handful of appearances for them, both from the start and off of the bench.

Besiktas are currently fourth in the league table in Turkey's top flight, eight points off of Fenerbahce who have made the perfect start with eight wins from eight.

4 Bali Mumba

Bali Mumba joined Plymouth Argyle in the summer, as the Green Army looked to strengthen their side ahead of their return to the Championship.

He has been a pivotal figure for them so far, too, with him appearing in ten league matches from the start, whilst making another appearance off of the bench in the second tier.

5 Kieran Dowell

Dowell headed north of the border to join Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers in the summer.

He has been in and out of the side thus far, making just one start in the league, whilst he has also made a handful of appearances from the bench for the Ibrox club in the Champions League.

6 Teemu Pukki

Pukki was somewhat a cult hero during his time at Carrow Road, scoring lots of goals and helping them into the Premier League.

His time with the side came to an end in the summer, though, with him joining Minnesota United in the United States.

He's been in great form for them, too, scoring ten goals so far in the MLS.

7 Sam Byram

Sam Byram finds himself at Leeds United, having joined them in the summer.

He has quickly got into the side at Elland Road, too, with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke clearly a big appreciator of the full-back.

8 Danel Sinani

Sinani left Norwich to join 2.Bundesliga side St Pauli in the summer.

He has been used largely as a sub so far by the club, though, and will be aiming to try and break into their first-team regularly as soon as he can.

9 Tim Krul

Krul was a popular figure during his time at Norwich City with him bringing plenty of his experience to Carrow Road.

That wealth of knowledge has now been called on by Luton Town, with the Hatters using him as a back-up for their Premier League campaign.

10 Michael McGovern

McGovern was another experienced goalkeeper to leave Norwich over the course of the summer, with him linking up with Scottish side Heart of Midlothian.

The Northern Ireland international is yet to make an appearance in the league for Hearts, but is able to bring his experience to the squad.