Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form has improved dramatically, with four consecutive victories moving them up to 16th in the Championship table.

Players who departed the club, such as Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, and Marc Bola, have had mixed experiences at their new clubs.

Chuba Akpom, who scored 29 goals last season, joined Dutch club Ajax but has yet to score in six appearances for them.

It has been an excellent few weeks for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro failed to win any of their first seven league games, but their form has improved dramatically in recent weeks, and they have moved up to 16th in the table after four consecutive victories.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Michael Carrick's side are now just four points from the play-off places, and he will be hoping his side can reach the top six once again this campaign.

It was an incredibly busy summer at the Riverside Stadium, and we looked at how those players who departed the club are getting on now.

1 Luke Daniels

Goalkeeper Daniels joined Boro from Brentford in August 2021, but after spending last season as third choice behind Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts, he was released this summer.

Daniels made the move to Forest Green Rovers in July, and he began the season as the first choice goalkeeper at The Bolt New Lawn, but he has missed the last four games due to injury.

It has been a tough start to life back in League Two for David Horseman's side, and they currently sit 23rd in the table after picking up just 10 points from their opening 13 league games.

2 Darnell Fisher

Defender Fisher made the move to Boro from Preston North End in January 2021, but he was plagued by injury during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

Fisher made his comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury as a substitute against Coventry City on the final day of last season, but he was released this summer and he is yet to find a new club.

3 Grant Hall

Defender Hall joined Boro from Queens Park Rangers in July 2020, but after falling out of favour, he spent last season on loan with Rotherham United.

Hall made 21 appearances to help the Millers to Championship survival last season, and he returned to the New York Stadium on a permanent basis this summer.

After missing the start of the campaign through injury, Hall has featured in the last two games for Matt Taylor's side.

4 Joe Lumley

Goalkeeper Lumley arrived at the Riverside Stadium from QPR in May 2021, but he failed to nail down his place in the team after a number of unconvincing performances between the sticks.

Lumley spent last season on loan at Reading, but he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One.

The 28-year-old made the move to Southampton after his release by Boro this summer, but he is currently the Saints' third choice goalkeeper behind Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy.

5 Marc Bola

Defender Bola spent four years at the Riverside Stadium after his arrival from Blackpool in July 2019.

Bola made 103 appearances in all competitions for Boro, but his game time was limited last season due to Ryan Giles' outstanding form at left-back.

The 25-year-old made the move to Turkish side Samunspor in July, and he has been a regular so far for his new club.

6 Chuba Akpom

Striker Akpom is one player Boro would have been desperate to keep hold of this summer.

Akpom scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, but he departed for Dutch giants Ajax in August for a fee of £12.2 million.

The 28-year-old is yet to score in six appearances for Ajax, and it has been a disappointing season so far for Maurice Steijn's side, who currently sit 16th in the Eredivisie.

7 Martin Payero

It did not work out for Payero at the Riverside Stadium after his move from Banfield for a fee of around £3 million in August 2021.

The midfielder scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 appearances for Boro, and he spent last season on loan with Boca Juniors.

Payero departed for Italian side Udinese on a permanent basis this summer, and he has made five appearances so far, but Andrea Sottil's side are yet to pick up a win this season and currently sit 17th in the Serie A table.

8 Sol Brynn

Goalkeeper Brynn is a product of the Boro academy, but he is yet to make a first team appearance for the club.

After impressing last season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two, Brynn joined newly-promoted League One side Leyton Orient on a temporary basis this summer.

Brynn has been Orient's first choice goalkeeper this season, and the O's currently sit 10th in the table after a strong start to life back in the third tier.

9 Liam Roberts

Roberts was another goalkeeper to depart the Riverside Stadium on loan this summer, making the move to Barnsley in August.

The 28-year-old joined Boro from Northampton Town last summer, but he spent last season as second choice behind Steffen, making just five appearances.

Roberts has starred at Oakwell so far this season, keeping six clean sheets in his first 12 games for the Tykes, who currently sit third in the League One table.

10 Matthew Hoppe

It has not worked out for Hoppe at the Riverside Stadium since his move from Mallorca last summer.

The striker failed to score in six appearances for Boro last season, and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Hibernian, scoring one goal in nine appearances during his time at Easter Road.

Hoppe departed on a temporary basis once again this summer, returning to the United States with San Jose Earthquakes, and he has scored two goals in six games for the MLS outfit so far.