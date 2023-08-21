Fans of both southern clubs and northern clubs will be all too familiar with some of the treacherous distances that need to be covered season in, season out.

2023/24 is no different and so here are the 10 longest individual journeys that EFL supporters will have to endure to support their beloved teams:

10 Plymouth Argyle – Leeds United, 321 miles

Kicking things off with newly promoted Championship side Plymouth Argyle, who will unsurprisingly feature a few times on this list.

Being right down there in South Devon and not far from Cornwall means that even the shorter trips see them visit London. Home Park to Elland Road and vice-versa is a 321 mile journey (according to Google Maps).

9 Swansea City - Middlesbrough, 324 miles

Remaining in the second-tier as Middlesbrough are another of the clubs who are far up north. Their encounters with Welsh outfit Swansea City don’t have come with a sacrifice when it comes to the distance.

8 Southampton - Sunderland, 327 miles

Two Premier League teams of yesteryear will now cross paths in the Championship in the form of Southampton and Sunderland. This won’t be a trip that either fanbase has been longing to have back in their lives.

7 Crawley Town – Barrow, 328 miles

Dropping down from the second tier to the fourth tier with Sussex-based Crawley Town. They have already had to travel a decent distance to Bradford and Salford but Barrow is their longest journey at 328 miles.

6 Plymouth Argyle – Hull City, 340 miles

Argyle are back and now it's for their visit to Hull City's KCOM Stadium and then the subsequent visit back down south. A number of northern Championship fans will be able to check off a new ground on their list of 92 in the form of Home Park but it won’t be possible without a gruelling journey first.

5 Exeter City – Carlisle United, 346 miles

From one Devon team to another and this list wouldn’t be complete without Carlisle United on it either. Exeter City versus Carlisle opens up the top five at 6 miles longer than the distance between the Pilgrims and the Tigers.

4 Swansea City - Sunderland, 348 miles

Swans is fairly central when it comes to the length of England and Wales but width works against them as they’re down there in the south west. As a result, just like Southampton, the Swans are paired on this list alongside Sunderland.

3 Portsmouth – Crawley Town, 350 miles

Breaking into the podium spots below two fixtures that haven’t take place for a while in a league setting is the linkup of Portsmouth and Crawley Town.

2 Plymouth Argyle – Middlesbrough, 378 miles

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher

A five-time Premier League winner who also owns a Champions League winning medal will be prowling the touchlines at Home Park, the man in question being Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

1 Plymouth Argyle – Sunderland, 406 miles

The Championship has dominated this top ten and it is hardly surprising that Plymouth Argyle are the team that feature most prevalently. Jay Matete went down to Devon on loan from the Black Cats and looked very capable whilst Bali Mumba also came from Sunderland via Norwich so Steven Schumacher will be able to thank the powers that be in person at the Stadium of Light.