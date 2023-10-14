Highlights Ipswich Town's remarkable start to the Championship could be overshadowed by contract issues for key players, including Tuanzebe, Walton, Morsy, Evans, and Burgess.

The potential departure of Morsy, who has been a consistent presence in the team, would be a blow to the club.

While some players have contract extension options, others, like Luongo and Hladky, may be at risk of leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ipswich Town have had a remarkable start to life in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side have emerged as a front-running candidate to fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League this year, right after gaining promotion from League One.

Who is out of contract at Ipswich Town?

But, while everything on the pitch is going spectacularly, matters off the pitch could get quite busy for the Tractor Boys.

Several important players’ contracts are running out going into 2024, which the Suffolk outfit will surely be keen to resolve.

Here we look at the players that could leave Portman Road as a free agent next summer…

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe signed for the team in the previous summer transfer window, but his current deal only runs until 2024.

However, Ipswich holds a 12-month extension option that could keep him until 2025.

Christian Walton

Walton has missed a lot of the action so far this season due to injury, but his contract could be a bigger issue for Ipswich.

The goalkeeper has a 12-month extension option.

Sam Morsy

Morsy has been a consistent presence in the side in the Championship so far, so his potential departure would be a real blow to the club.

The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2024, three years after arriving from Middlesbrough.

Lee Evans

Evans hasn’t been as important a presence in the side as others on this list, but he did play a key role in helping Ipswich gain Championship promotion.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season, which could end his three-year stint at Portman Road.

Cameron Burgess

Burgess has been a key player in the heart of the Ipswich defence so far this season, maintaining his position as a regular presence in the side.

While his contract expires in 2024, the club has a 12-month extension option that they will surely trigger, given his importance to the team.

Dominic Ball

Ball has proven a useful asset to have in the squad, even if his game time has been limited in the Championship.

A decision will need to be made on whether to negotiate a contract extension between now and the end of the campaign.

Kayden Jackson

Jackson has proven a useful asset to have in the squad so far this term, offering another option off the bench.

It remains to be seen whether he will be at the club beyond this season, with his contract expiring in 2024.

Massimo Luongo

Luongo has been a key part of Ipswich’s fine start to life in the second tier, starting most games.

But his deal expires in 2024, which could spell the end of his time at the club.

Vaclav Hladky

Hladky had been second choice to Walton in the previous two seasons with the team, but injuries have given him a chance to prove himself as the main man.

However, his deal expires at the end of the year and no extension is yet in sight.

Sone Aluko

Aluko signed a new one-year deal at the end of the previous campaign, which will run out in 2024.

However, he has yet to feature for the team in the Championship so this could be the end of his time in Suffolk.