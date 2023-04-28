Bradford City currently occupy the final play-off spot in League Two as we head into the final stretch of the season.

The Bantams have a game in hand on the rest of the play-off hopefuls, meaning Mark Hughes' men are in full control of their destiny.

Three wins out of three, and Bradford will be a play-off team come this May, an aim that was expected of Bradford this season due to the managerial appointment of Hughes.

The Bantams are obviously unaware of what league they will be in next season, but it is likely they will be busy in this summer’s transfer window.

Therefore, here at FLW, we have looked at the players who are coming to the end of their contracts at the club.

Who is out of contract at Bradford City this summer?

Andy Cook

Andy Cook has been a crucial performer in Bradford’s rise to the top end of League Two.

The striker has netted 27 times in 46 appearances in all competitions this season, which is his best ever return in professional football.

The 32-year-old is the league’s leading scorer and has taken his game to a new level since the arrival of Mark Hughes as manager.

Cook’s contract at Valley Parade expires at the end of this season, and it is likely that the Bantams are going to want to tie him down no matter what league they are in next season.

Jamie Walker

Walker is another Bradford player that has featured quite heavily this season, appearing in 20 league games, with a goal contribution of four.

The 29-year-old missed a good chunk of the season after having knee surgery, but he has now returned in the second half of the campaign and has become an important member of Hughes’ side.

The League Two outfit doesn’t have the option to extend his contract, so if new terms are to be agreed, they will need to agree to a new contract.

Alex Gilliead

The Newcastle United academy graduate joined the Bantams in the summer of 2021 after previously having a spell at the club on loan in 2017.

Gilliead has made over 150 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, and this season he has been a player that has been heavily relied on by Hughes.

The 27-year-old has appeared in all but four league games this season, and he will be looking to play a crucial role in their play-off ambitions.

Luke Hendrie

Hendrie joined Bradford in the January 2022 transfer window after his contract at Hartlepool United had expired.

The 28-year-old is another player who has had a previous spell at the club, having spent time on loan from Burnley back in 2017.

The full-back has only appeared in two league games so far, his last being against Swindon Town last week.

Hendrie hasn’t managed to appear as much as he would have liked under Hughes, and it is unclear if he will be offered a new deal come the end of the season.

Oscar Threlkeld

Threlkeld joined Bradford on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 after his contract came to an end at Salford City.

However, the 29-year-old hasn’t had the best of times at Valley Parade, with him spending the first half of this season on loan at National League side Oldham Athletic.

He returned to Bradford in January and has not featured in any matchday squad since, so it is likely that, come the end of his current deal, he will be leaving the Bantams.

Abo Eisa

The 27-year-old is coming to the end of his two-year deal that he signed when he joined the club back in the summer of 2021.

Eisa has been on the fringes of the first team this season, appearing just 13 times in the league, but the attacker has failed to make any of the last 13 matchday squads, so you would expect the 27-year-old to be allowed to leave this summer.

Adam Clayton

The experienced midfielder has been an important member of Hughes' team since arriving at the club in January.

The 34-year-old is coming to the latter end of his football career, but while at Bradford, Clayton has shown that he is still very capable at League Two level.

The midfielder hasn’t featured in any of the last six matchday squads, and whether he gets a new deal at the club may depend on what league Bradford are in next season and what Hughes plans to do in the market.

Colin Doyle

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has failed to make a single appearance for the League Two outfit this season.

The Irishman has spent this season as the club’s backup goalkeeper, meaning he has appeared on the bench in all of Bradford’s games, but Hughes has never called on him.

His contract expires at the end of this campaign, and it is likely he will be moved on by the club.

Kian Scales

Scales spent some part of this season on loan at non-league side Farsley, a loan that saw him appear 41 times, scoring eight goals.

He has now returned to Bradford, where he hasn’t been part of the first team picture; however, at 20 years old, he could be one the club looks to tie down on a new deal.

Heath Richardson

The 19-year-old is a product of the club’s academy, and while he is yet to be anywhere near the first-team set-up, he is another player that is one for the future, so he could be someone the club is keen to tie down again.