Birmingham City endured a pretty successful summer transfer window, bringing in quite a few permanent players on long-term deals.

That's a real positive for a side that have relied heavily on the loan market in the past.

Although they have brought in loanees this term, you feel they are in a much better position now than they were in before.

This is partly because they sold players and managed to generate a sizeable amount from Jude Bellingham's sell-on clause.

To include a sell-on clause was excellent business - but they risk losing some players for free next summer on the expiration of their contracts.

We take a look at these players below.

1 John Ruddy

Ruddy is currently the first-choice keeper at St Andrew's and although he's probably approaching the age where he's expected to retire, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay on for a further year if he can thrive throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

2 Neil Etheridge

It would be difficult to see Etheridge staying unless he's being guaranteed a starting spot next season. He's too good not to be playing regularly at this level.

3 Kevin Long

Long did enough during the second half of last season to earn an extension in the summer, but he only signed a one-year contract. If he can continue to shine in the Midlands, he may earn himself another deal.

4 Marc Roberts

It would be a surprise to see Roberts earn another deal, with the defender perhaps being a symbol of past times. He isn't at fault for that - but it may be best for all parties if he moves on next summer.

5 Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic arrived for a big fee and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise if he was on a big deal. He's now part of Blues' first-team plans, but it remains to be seen whether they can meet his wage demands if they offer him fresh terms.

6 Gary Gardner

Gardner is one player who will definitely need to fight for his future. It isn't certain that he will go next summer, but he needs to stay fit and perform well if he wants to earn himself an extension.

7 Alfie Chang

With Jobe Bellingham (now at Sunderland), George Hall and Jordan James all impressing, Chang has perhaps gone under the radar a little bit. His deal expires next summer, but Blues have the option to extend his contract for a further year and they may activate that option.

8 Keshi Anderson

Signing a one-year contract at St Andrew's following a trial spell in the summer, this season is a good opportunity for ex-Blackpool man Anderson to prove his worth at this level. The Midlands side have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

9 Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jutkiewicz has been part of Blues' first-team plans this term - but you feel this may be his final year at St Andrew's considering his age and the fact the club may decide to bring in more forward options in January or next summer.

10 Scott Hogan

This is a big year for Hogan. He has been a good servant for the Midlands outfit - but he needs to prove his worth this term if he wants to extend his stay with his current club.