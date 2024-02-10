Highlights Birmingham City has made significant progress since the summer with the addition of excellent permanent signings.

The team aims for stability and continuity in the long term, hoping to avoid making as many signings in the next window.

Several players, including Jay Stansfield, may depart in the summer, but older players like Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts could still be needed due to their experience.

They may have endured a torrid time under Wayne Rooney, but they managed to bring in some excellent permanent signings during the summer and have been able to build for the long term.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

This is something they struggled to do under their previous ownership, but things are looking up and they will be hoping their league position at the end of the season reflects that.

Blues will be hoping they don’t need to make as many signings during the next window as they did during the previous summer window, with stability and continuity needed to give themselves the best chance of being successful in the long term.

However, quite a few players could depart in the summer, including Jay Stansfield who could play Premier League football next term if he can continue impressing.

Some of their players will also be out of contract when the season ends - and we have listed them below.

1 Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has endured some low moments during his time at St Andrew’s - and that’s fair to say.

But he has also performed well at times this term, redeeming himself and showing why Blues forked out a big fee to bring him in.

The midfielder has been an important player under Tony Mowbray but he’s probably on a hefty wage, so it remains to be seen whether a new deal is offered and if so, whether the two teams can come to an agreement.

2 Scott Hogan

Hogan was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday not too long ago, but he remained at St Andrew’s beyond the end of the January window.

The Irishman has spent a decent chunk of the campaign on the bench and at 31, Birmingham may want to focus on younger players from next season.

That means he needs to perform as well as possible to earn himself a new deal.

3 Gary Gardner

Making 14 appearances in all competitions this term, that isn’t a terrible total.

However, he will need to get on the pitch more if he wants to prove why he should be earning an extension.

With others ahead of him in the pecking order though, a contract extension seems unlikely for the 31-year-old unless they are keen to retain him for the purposes of depth.

4 Marc Roberts

Centre-back Roberts won plenty of game time in December.

However, he hasn’t played that much since then and the 33-year-old may find it hard to earn a new deal.

He’s another player who has his work cut out in his potential quest to see his stay at St Andrew’s extended.

5 Lukas Jutkiewicz

Again, Jutkiewicz’s future could be determined by the attitude Blues’ board have towards older players.

The striker is an experienced player and with Stansfield and Hogan potentially leaving in the summer, ‘Juke’ may be required at the Midlands club.

But he will be 35 by the time his contract ends at the end of this term and the forward hasn’t been a goalscoring machine this term, registering just two goals in 20 league games.

6 Neil Etheridge

Goalkeeper Etheridge has spent much of the past 18 months on the sidelines, with John Ruddy starting ahead of him.

It’s clear the Philippines international is good enough to start at this level, but he’s rumoured to be on £23,000 per week.

This is why it would be a surprise to see him earn a new deal at the end of the season.

7 Kevin Long

Considering his experience, he could be an important player between now and the end of the season.

At 33, Long is in the same category as many others in this list, as someone who may not be offered another deal due to his age.

But he should now be looking to put in performances that will make it impossible for the board not to offer him an extension.

Starting recently against West Bromwich Albion, there’s still hope that he can earn a new deal or put himself in the shop window.

8 Keshi Anderson

Anderson joined in the summer, but injury problems have limited his game time.

At the time of writing, he has registered one assist and has failed to get himself on the scoresheet for Blues since the start of the season.

With that record in mind, the ex-Blackpool man may find it hard to earn a new contract. But he still has a few months left to try and prove his worth to Mowbray.

There is an option to extend his deal by a further year.

9 Marcel Oakley

An option was taken on Oakley’s contract to extend it last year.

But with fresh terms yet to be agreed on a new deal and the player making just two league appearances this term, it remains to be seen whether a new deal can be negotiated in the coming months.

10 John Ruddy

Ruddy is another older player but has played regularly since he arrived.

He may be out injured at the moment, but you would back him to regain his starting place when he comes back, unless Etheridge performs brilliantly.

And if he can regain his starting spot, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn a 12-month extension.

Considering he's 37, he won't be seen as an option for the long term, but goalkeepers can often enjoy longer careers than outfield players so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay at St Andrew's if he can perform well enough.

He needs to ensure he's on top form when he returns - and that's a big ask.