Many great players have come through the doors at The Hawthorns over the years, with the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift perhaps two of the current best West Bromwich Albion have to offer.

Having failed to make the play-offs last season in the Championship under Corberan, the Baggies will be keen to improve upon that this term. This season is the club's third consecutive season at second tier level and West Brom have been a club with decent resources in recent years, but spending has certainly cut back significantly this summer.

That has been evident with incomings, where the club haven't made significant changes, signing the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion and former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, who joins the club on a free transfer from French side Bordeaux.

Dara O'Shea's move to Burnley thought to be easing the financial issues at the club at the time, as well as other departures this summer helping to reduce the wage bill. That includes the likes of Kean Bryan, Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic, and David Button. All four players were in the first-team last season but have left the club on free transfers. Whilst another key player in striker Karlan Grant has also departed West Brom in the current window, signing for Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

A number of those departures may have left a sour taste in the mouth of the Baggies' supporters but that's nothing compared to the feeling when some of the players on this list left.

Over the years, West Brom have been stung many times by players leaving, sometimes for a lot less than they're worth. Here, we take a look at the best players in the club's history who have departed on a free transfer.

The order is based on Transfermarkt market value for the player when they departed.

10 Kevin Phillips

Phillips joined Albion despite strong interest from Sunderland. He went on to score 22 goals in his first season with West Brom, including two hat-tricks, even though he joined at the age of 32.

When his contract with West Brom expired at the end of the 2007–08 season, the club offered Phillips a one-year deal, with an additional second year if he made 19 or more league appearances. He rejected the offer, preferring to sign a two-year contract with Birmingham City, newly relegated from the Premier League. He scored 46 goals in 81 games for the Baggies despite being in the latter stages of his career at the time.

9 Zoltan Gera

The Hungarian spent two separate spells with the club, but the first of which ended with him moving on a free transfer to Fulham. In June 2008, he decided to turn down a new contract offer from West Brom, choosing instead to the Premier League side on a free transfer.

In his first spell with Albion, he scored 25 goals in 155 games, but ended his career at The Hawthorns with an overall record of 49 goals and assists in 191 games. He retired in 2018 with another of his former sides in Ferencvaros.

8 Callum McManaman

In January 2015, McManaman signed for Premier League club West Brom from Wigan Athletic on a three-and-a-half-year contract for £4.75 million. He was the first signing for the club by Tony Pulis at the time, but struggled to make a huge impact for the Baggies.

He played 25 games in two seasons and failed to score a single goal, eventually leaving on a free transfer to Sunderland. The winger is now back with Wigan for his third stint at the club at the age of 32.

7 Jonathan Greening

Greening was a fan favourite during his time with West Brom, and enjoyed a very successful six years with the club, where he won a promotion and Player of the Year award.

Greening would eventually join Fulham on loan, before leaving for Craven Cottage permanently on a free transfer, but only after making 224 appearances for West Brom first. The 44-year-old retired in 2017 and is now a coach with local side Scarborough Athletic.

6 Youssouf Mulumbu

Another long-serving holding midfielder Mulumbu made 211 appearances for the Baggies following a move from French giants PSG in 2009.

However, in June 2015, it was announced that Mulumbu would sign on a free-transfer for newly promoted Norwich City ending a six-year stint at The Hawthorns. He retired last year at the age of 35.

5 Gianni Zuiverloon

In July 2008, it was confirmed by Heerenveen that Zuiverloon had signed a three-year deal with the Baggies, with an extra year in the club's favour, which they would never take up.

The Dutchman would struggle to maintain a first-team role, and eventually departed in 2011 for Mallorca. The full-back made 76 appearances for West Brom, and retired in 2021 with Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

4 Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson came through the ranks at Albion, joining the club in 2009 and eventually becoming a first-team player during the 2019/20 season, where he impressed despite injuries restricting him.

He rejected all new contract offers and left the club to sign for Premier League side Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old has been with Palace ever since, but a string of injury issues have restricted him to just one appearance in three seasons.

3 Martin Albrechtsen

West Brom brought Albrechtsen to the club in 2004 from Danish side Copenhagen, and he would go on to play 138 times for the club in four seasons.

The Danish international was eventually released to sign for Derby County after failing to agree terms with West Brom on a new deal. The 43-year-old retired in 2017.

2 Bakary Sako

On 2 October 2018, West Brom signed free agent Sako until the end of the season following his release from Crystal Palace. The powerful winger is best known for his spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and had a forgettable time at The Hawthorns.

He played just six times, scoring once, and was eventually released to re-sign for Crystal Palace. The 35-year-old is currently a free agent again, having most recently been with Greek side Levadiakos.

1 Sam Johnstone

Another fan favourite, and the most expensive free agent at the time of his release, is Sam Johnstone, who is a recent entry into this top ten. The goalkeeper played for the club for four years, making 167 appearances in that time.

The 30-year-old joined in 2018 from Manchester United, having been out on loan from Old Trafford for his entire career prior to that. However, would leave after his four-year stint with the Baggies to sign for Crystal Palace on a free transfer, where he currently still resides.