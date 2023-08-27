Highlights Sunderland has had a history of letting valuable players leave for free, including Lee Cattermole, Steven Fletcher, and Jack Colback.

These players had varying degrees of success and impact during their time at the club before moving on to other teams.

The departures of these players on free transfers highlight the financial struggles and mismanagement Sunderland has faced in recent years.

Sunderland have let several established stars exit the Stadium of Light for free in the modern era.

It is fair to say Sunderland’s recent history has had its fair share of dramatic moments. A ten-year stint in the top-flight came to a crashing halt in 2017 - a feat which would only be the tip of the iceberg.

Issues on and off the pitch with back-to-back promotions and ownership changes persisted with the club currently recovering from their financial woes as Tony Mowbray’s side eye a return to the top flight this season.

From their initial Premier League days to the present day, the Black Cats have had their fair share of talented players but have not always capitalised on their value - we take a look at the top ten most valuable players to depart on a free transfer,according to Transfermarkt.

10 Lee Cattermole

Cattermole came through the ranks at Middlesbrough where he played more than 60 times in the Premier League for the club as a teenager before moving to Greater Manchester.

The combative midfielder spent just one season at Wigan Athletic before returning up north, this time with Sunderland.

The former England youth international played more than 160 times across eight top-flight seasons, playing just eight times as the Black Cats were condemned to relegation.

Falling to back-to-back drops into the third tier, Cattermole stayed in aim of dragging the club back up the pyramid, albeit to little success.

An established career in England, he made one final move to the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo, playing just 11 times with his spell at the club cut short as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling time on his playing days altogether.

9 Steven Fletcher

Fletcher boasted an impressive resume during his time at Hibernian before making the big move to the Premier League with Burnley in 2009.

Spending just one season in Lancashire, he scored eight goals as the Clarets failed to avoid the drop, joining Wolves in the wake of relegation.

He fell to the same fate two years later in the West Midlands despite scoring another 22 top-flight goals in his two years at Molineux, jumping ship once again as they dropped to the Championship.

Hitting double figures in his first year at the Stadium of Light, he failed to hit the same heights with his four-year spell ending with a loan spell at French outfit Marseille.

The Scottish international later plied his trade with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and most recently Dundee United, where he left at the end of last season.

8 Jack Colback

The Newcastle-born midfielder came through the Sunderland setup where he made his Premier League debut during the 2009/10 season amid a two-year loan spell in the second tier with Ipswich Town.

One year later and Colback had become a mainstay in the Black Cats starting eleven, surpassing the century mark for appearances in just a three-season span.

A shock move, however, saw him join fierce rivals Newcastle United on a free transfer in 2014, the first player to do so since the turn of the millennium.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons at St James' Park as he helped the Magpies win the Championship before moving to Nottingham Forest. Helping Forest also secure a return to the top-flight, he joined Queens Park Rangers ahead of this campaign.

7 Nicolás Medina

Arriving from Argentinos Juniors in 2001, Medina struggled to make his mark in English football, failing to make a single league appearance for the club before a loan move to CD Leganés spelled the end of his time in the north east.

The midfielder experienced the journeyman route across South America for the remainder of his career with notable stints at Rosario Central, O'Higgins and Unión Comercio.

6 Craig Gardner

The Birmingham-born midfielder came through the ranks at Aston Villa before swiftly moving across the city to rivals Birmingham City in 2009.

His time at St. Andrew’s, however, was caught short due to Blues’ relegation in his second year at the club despite a personal high of eight league goals.

Joining Sunderland, he recorded more than 80 appearances but with game time dwindling in his third season, he moved back to the West Midlands to sign for West Bromwich Albion.

His final years at the top level, he returned to Birmingham City to see out his playing days, moving into a coaching capacity before taking up his current role as Technical Director.

5 Jermain Defoe

Defoe’s time at Sunderland came into the latter stages of his career after establishing himself as a reliable Premier League goalscorer in the 2000s for the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth.

The England international instead enjoyed a short stint in the MLS with Toronto FC before turning up at the Stadium of Light in 2014.

A slow first year, he was clinical in front of goal as the Black Cats battled relegation, his 15-goal return in the 2015/16 season vital in their bid for survival.

Despite reaching the same feat the following season, it had little effect as Sunderland finished rock bottom of the Premier League with the club and player parting ways.

The experienced forward joined AFC Bournemouth before a move to Rangers, winning the league title with the Scottish giants in 2021. A final stint at Sunderland rounded off a decorated playing career, making seven appearances as the club secured promotion from League One.

4 Andy Reid

The Irish international was at his high-flying best in the First Division with Nottingham Forest, playing more than 130 times for the club before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Reid departed, however, after just 18 months to Charlton Athletic before making the move up north to Sunderland in January 2008.

The midfielder came straight into the fold and played 45 times in the next season and a half, helping the Black Cats secure mid-table security.

Adding another 21 games to his tally in his final season, Reid reached 66 Premier League games for the club, scoring four goals and 12 assists.

He then moved on loan to Sheffield United before permanently switching to Blackpool, his career later ending back where it started with Nottingham Forest.

3 Steed Malbranque

Coming through the ranks of Montpellier and Lyon, Malbranque graduated from the latter as he asserted himself into the first-team picture as a teenager.

Winning the Coupe de la Ligue during his time at the club, he made the Premier League switch in 2001 with Fulham where he often carried a threat in the final third - an impressive 34 Premier League goals and 33 assists across five seasons along with the Intertoto Cup.

A short stint at Tottenham Hotspur preceded his move to the Stadium of Light, joining the Black Cats in 2008.

He clocked more than 100 appearances for Sunderland in the top-flight, a regular across his three years in the red and white stripes with the club as an established mid-table outfit.

The latter part of his career was then spent back in France, plying his trade for the likes of AS Saint-Étienne, Caen and former club Lyon.

2 Michael Bridges

The only player on the list to enjoy three stints at the club, the Sunderland academy graduate played for the club during the late 1990s before moving to Leeds United in ‘99.

Spells in Yorkshire, rivals Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers soon followed before his eventual return to the Stadium of Light in 2004, initially on loan before making the deal permanent.

It was at this point his value was estimated to be at the 6 million mark before leaving on a free transfer to Bristol City, making just five starts for Sunderland in their Championship-winning campaign.

The remainder of his career was spent navigating the English football pyramid and Australia, playing for the likes of Hull City and Carlisle United as well as Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets.

1 Ricardo Álvarez

Not exactly a household name in Sunderland, the Argentine midfielder made the jump to the Premier League after spells for hometown club Vélez Sarsfield and Inter Milan, joining Sunderland on loan in 2014. He made just five Premier League all season, but the deal was automatically made permanent upon the conclusion of the campaign.

Legal disputes led to the attacking midfielder never playing for the club again despite signing permanently, moving to Sampdoria in 2016 as debates ensued.

The Argentina international finished his playing days with Atlas F.C. before returning to Vélez Sarsfield with his time at Sunderland left in the past and ultimately remembered for all the wrong reasons.