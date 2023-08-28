In recent years, Stoke City have allowed a plethora of high-quality players to leave the club on a free transfer, but who is the most valuable to have departed for nothing?

Since dropping down from Premier League in 2018, Stoke have disappointed on a consistent basis. Throughout the last five seasons, they've failed to finish even within touching distance of the top half.

It looks like the tide might be changing under Alex Neil, however, and their summer transfer business has certainly caught the eye.

The window in itself has been a positive as the Potters haven't always covered themselves in glory when it comes to player arrivals and exits since they returned to the EFL.

With that in mind, we've ranked the 10 best players Stoke have let go of on a free transfer using their market value at the time of their departure, according to Transfermarkt.

10 Tommy Smith - €1.8m

Tommy Smith played over 100 times during his three-year spell at Stoke. His best year in red and white was his final one, where he played 30 times and consistently provided a threat from wide areas.

He did not pen a new deal that term and left last summer. His subsequent move to Middlesbrough has been a success so far; the right-back appeared on 36 occasions during Boro's run to the playoffs.

However, he is best known for his days in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town. He won promotion with the Terriers in 2017 and was handed the captain's armband soon after.

9 Eidur Gudjohnsen - €2m

Champions League winner Eidur Gudjohnsen was a surprise coup in ST4 upon his arrival in August 2010. However, things did not go to plan for Iceland's all-time leading goalscorer.

He sought out a loan move in the very next transfer window after being limited to five substitute appearances. Following six months at Fulham, Gudjohnsen was released from his contract.

8 Dean Whitehead - €2.5m

The first of two former Potters who were valued at €2.5 million when they left is Dean Whitehead.

After beating all odds to survive in their inaugural Premier League campaign, Stoke needed to recruit well if they were to continue to improve.

Former Sunderland man, Whitehead, was one of the new faces to arrive in Staffordshire and added good depth to the squad. He played a crucial role in the club's run to the 2011 FA Cup final, netting in the Potters' 3-1 home win against Arsenal in the fourth round.

The midfielder returned to the North East in 2013, after four years in Staffordshire. He signed a two-year contract with Middlesbrough.

7 Abdoulaye Faye - €2.5

Abdoulaye Faye joins Whitehead at this price point and plied his trade in the Potteries between 2008 and 2011. The Senegalese star joined Stoke after their promotion in 2008, penning a three-year deal.

Faye was a crucial cog in Tony Pulis' side and helped to establish them as a competitive Premier League outfit. After the end of his first term, the defender won both the Players', and Fans' Player of the Season awards.

Following his release in 2011, the club icon went on to play for West Ham United, Hull City, and Malaysian Super League side, Sabah.

6 Badou Ndiaye - €2.7m

Badou Ndiaye is another Senegalese international to have played for the Potters, but he unfortunately did not share the same success as his predecessor in this list.

He signed for Stoke in January 2018, needing to make an immediate impact if relegation was to be prevented. In 13 outings, Ndiaye struck twice and notched a single assist, as the club were made to play Championship football for the first time in ten years.

The midfielder was heavily criticised by the Potters faithful due to his attitude, and apparent lack of effort on the pitch. He left on loan in the summer of 2018 before being given the chance to prove his worth in the second tier. This experiment inevitably failed, and Ndiaye left the club in 2021.

5 Kenwyne Jones - €3m

Kenwyne Jones first moved to Stoke on loan in 2005, but did not sign permanently until 2010. He agreed a four-year deal for a then club-record fee of eight million pounds.

Jones was unfortunate with injuries, and eventually became second choice when Peter Crouch entered the fray.

In 2021, Jones took the traditional leap into management. He took charge of the Trinidad and Tobago Women's team and is still in that role to this day.

4 Ryan Woods - €3.2m

Ryan Wood's addition excited Stoke fans, following an inspiring spell at Brentford. He played 39 times in 18 months before moving to Millwall on loan, and then Birmingham City on a permanent deal.

He was one of many promising players acquired in the 2018 summer transfer window, but just like most, he failed to meet expectations.

3 Giannelli Imbula - €3.5m

Stoke's record signing left free of charge. He played 28 times over a spell littered with loan moves, following his exciting £18.3 million switch from Porto to the Potteries.

The box-to-box midfielder looked to be a decent addition after first arriving onto City shores. He netted twice during the final six months of the 2015/16 season, both of which were hit from range in Premier League bouts against West Ham United and Bournemouth.

His career since leaving permanently in 2021 has seen Imbula venture to Portugal, Sochi and Istanbul, where he has failed to hold down a regular place in the starting XI.

2 Saido Berahino - €5m

The price now takes a fairly significant leap. Saido Berahino first broke onto the scene at West Bromwich Albion; however, he moved to Stoke in 2017, following several fall-outs with senior club officials.

The Burundi-born forward penned a five-and-a-half-year deal worth £12 million. He went two years without scoring a goal, and was banished to the U23s when Paul Lambert took charge. After 913 goalless days, he finally managed to find the back of the net in a Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

This, however, did not revive his career. Berahino's Stoke contract was terminated after he was arrested for drunk driving at the start of 2019.

1 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - €8m

Our top spot goes to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, whose career following his Stoke disappointment, turned into something nobody could quite believe. After his departure in 2018, the Cameroon international moved to French champions PSG, and his two years in Paris resulted in a move to Bayern Munich, where he won a Champions League.

His solitary season with Stoke saw them relegated. He played 32 times and scored just five in the Premier League, leaving the City faithful baffled as to how he has gone on to have such an illustrious career.

Choupo-Moting left for free, despite being worth €8 million, according to Transfermarkt.