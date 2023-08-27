Highlights Southampton's 11-year stint in the Premier League ended last season after a humiliating campaign finishing bottom of the table.

Russell Martin is tasked with bringing the club back to the Premier League in his first year as manager.

The team has undergone an overhaul of the squad for life in the Championship, but has managed to minimize free agent departures.

Southampton’s 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last season in emphatic fashion.

The Saints suffered a humiliating campaign in which the club finished bottom of the top flight table.

Southampton had battled against relegation for multiple years, but finally succumbed to the drop in 2023.

Russell Martin has been tasked with bringing the south coast side back to the premier division at the first attempt.

The former Swansea City boss has had to oversee an overhauling of the first team squad during the summer in preparation for life in the Championship.

The Saints will face stiff competition for the three promotion places, with several big clubs all aiming to get into the Premier League.

Martin’s previous second division experience saw him lead the Swans to 15th and 10th place finishes, so he will be looking to improve on that in his first year at St. Mary’s.

The transfer window has seen a lot of changes in the side, but Southampton have kept free agent departures down to a minimum.

Here we look at the 10 best players Southampton have lost as free agents over the years…

10 Wesley Hoedt

Hoedt signed for Southampton in 2017 from Italian side Lazio, making 41 appearances for the club in that time.

The Dutchman didn’t quite hit his very best during his time at St. Mary’s, but he was still a solid defensive option in the squad and helped the team to some excellent results as they maintained their place in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old departed the Saints in 2021, signing for Anderlecht as a free agent.

9 Cédric Soares

Soares signed for Southampton in 2015 from Portugese giants Sporting CP for a reported fee worth £4.7 million.

The defender featured over 100 times for the Saints, putting in a shift as a dependable right back over the course of a five-year period.

His time with the Saints came to an end in 2020, signing for Arsenal as a free agent after an initial loan spell with the Gunners.

The end of his time on the south coast saw his form decline, but he still earned a move to a club the size of Arsenal off the back of his performances.

8 Mohamed Elyounoussi

The Moroccan signed for Southampton in 2018, joining from Swiss giants Basel.

During his five years at St. Mary’s, the 29-year-old made 79 appearances for the club and contributed five goals.

The forward had a lot of potential and showed his best on an inconsistent basis.

However, he still had some impressive performances during the team’s time in the Premier League before leaving as a free agent following their relegation to the second tier.

7 Rory Delap

Delap is most well known for his long-throw expertise that took the Premier League by storm.

But the Irishman was also a solid player for Southampton from 2001 to 2006 before signing for Sunderland as a free agent.

Delap became a regular in the Premier League with the Potters, making 178 appearances for the club.

He played an important role in establishing the club in the top flight for a decade.

6 Sofiane Boufal

Boufal was a player that showed a lot of potential in his early days with Southampton.

The Moroccan spent four years at St. Mary’s before departing for French side Angers.

During his time at the club, he made 70 appearances and scored three goals.

5 Maya Yoshida

Yoshida was a long-standing part of the Southampton side that enjoyed over a decade in the Premier League.

The Japanese international joined in 2012, signing from Dutch club VVV Venlo, going on to make over 150 appearances for the Saints before departing in 2020.

Yoshida was an excellent option in the squad during the team’s best days in the Premier League under the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronaldo Koeman.

The defender is currently in MLS with LA Galaxy.

4 Nathan Redmond

Redmond was a promising player that showed flashes of total brilliance during his time at Southampton.

While he proved inconsistent at times, he was still one of the team’s top performers during his six years at the club.

He joined from Norwich City and went on to make almost 200 appearances for the south coast side.

Redmond departed in 2022, and is now part of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley team.

3 Shane Long

Long achieved the unique feat of scoring the Premier League’s quickest ever Premier League goal during his time at St. Mary’s.

He bagged the opening goal against Watford in just 7.69 seconds.

The Irishman was an important part of the Southampton team that earned 7th, 6th and 8th place finishes from 2014 to 2017.

He was most recently spotted playing for Reading last season, featuring 30 times in the Championship.

2 Fraser Forster

Forster signed from Celtic in the summer of 2014 and became one of the top Premier League goalkeepers in his early seasons with the club.

He was a key part of Pochettino’s side that competed for the European qualification places.

Forster also started in Wembley Stadium in the 2017 League Cup final, which the Saints lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

While the end of his time at Southampton saw the Scot take a steady decline in performance, his absolute heights with the club were really impressive.

His Saints career should be remembered fondly by supporters, with the goalkeeper now at Tottenham Hotspur.

1 Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand came through the Chelsea academy system, appearing in the London club’s first ever triumphant Champions League final in 2012.

But he made his mark on the Premier League by becoming a mainstay for Southampton during their best years in the top flight.

The full back was a regular part of the team as they competed in the top half of the table over multiple years.

Bertrand was an impressive figure and performed to a very high standard.

His Southampton career will be looked back on well by supporters in years to come.

Bertrand departed Southampton in 2021, joining Leicester City as a free agent after seven years with the Saints.

Bertrand made just four league appearances for the Foxes as they suffered relegation alongside Southampton last season.