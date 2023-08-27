Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing start to the season has resulted in the need for more arrivals during the transfer window.

The club has already seen six players leave on free transfers, and fans are wondering who the best players to leave on free transfers have been.

Adam Reach, who left in 2021, is considered the best player to leave, having played 230 games and registering 24 goals and 34 assists during his time at the club.

The 2023/24 season has been a very disappointing start for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season, and there was a sense that the club could go places.

However, that was soon dampened, as the club sits bottom of the Championship table at this present time.

As the transfer window is now days away from closing, it may be expected that Wednesday will be busy in the remaining days as Xisco Munoz looks to get the club out of this slump.

The Yorkshire outfit have already made 10 new additions this summer, but considering their start to the season, fans will probably want and expect more arrivals.

However, as well as arrivals being the focus, the club may see further departures after already seeing six leave as their contracts were up at the end of last season.

The players leaving on a free transfer got us thinking at Football League World as to who Sheffield Wednesday’s 10 best players to leave the club on a free transfer are.

We have taken a look below, using Transfermarkt to assist…

10 James O’Conner

Coming in tenth on the list is former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder James O’Conner.

The Irishman joined the Owls from Burnley in 2008 and stayed at the club for just under four years. In that time, he played 155 games in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

He left Sheffield Wednesday to join Orlando City in 2012 and was valued at the time at €1.25 million.

9 Deon Burton

Deon Burton is next on the list, as he left the Owls in 2008 to join Charlton Athletic on a free transfer, with his transfer value at the time being €1.30 million.

Burton joined Wednesday from Rotherham United in 2006, and he went on to play 124 times for the club, scoring 25 goals in the process.

8 Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher is a player that most Sheffield Wednesday fans will remember playing for their club, as he joined in 2016 from Sunderland.

Fletcher joined the club on a free transfer and left on a free transfer in August 2020 to join Stoke City, and at the time he was valued at €1.40 million.

The Scot played over 130 times for the Yorkshire side, bagging 38 goals and providing nine assists.

The forward was with Dundee United last season but is currently without a club.

7 Sean McAllister

Sean McAllister joined Sheffield Wednesday at a fairly young age from Bolton Wanderers.

He stayed with the club for seven years, but a few of those seasons saw him play on loan elsewhere. However, McAllister still appeared for the club on 74 occasions and even grabbed four goals.

He left Wednesday in 2010 to join Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer, and at the time he had a transfer value of €1.50 million.

6 George Boyd

George Boyd is another familiar name that younger Sheffield Wednesday fans will be aware of.

Boyd joined the Owls in 2017 from Burnley and stayed at the club until 2019, when he left to sign for Peterborough United on a free transfer.

The midfielder was one shy of making 50 appearances for the club but didn’t manage to make an impact at the top end of the pitch, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

When he left Sheffield Wednesday, he had a transfer value of €1.50 million.

5 Saido Berahino

Saido Berahino joined the Owls in 2021 in what was a surprising transfer move.

The forward only stayed at the club for a season, in which he played 36 times, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

When the 30-year-old left the club on a free transfer, he was valued at €1.50 million. Berahino is currently playing his football in Cyprus for AEL Limassol, where he has been since leaving Sheffield Wednesday a year ago.

4 Sam Hutchinson

Fourth on the list is former defender Sam Hutchinson.

The 34-year-old first joined the club on loan before signing on a permanent basis in 2014. Hutchinson played over 200 times for the club and even grabbed eight goals along the way.

He left Wednesday in July 2022, on a free transfer, and his value at the time was €1.60 million.

3 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Another player who has left the club in recent times is winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The 31-year-old was on the books at Hillsborough for less than a season, appearing just 19 times in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt, but he did contribute, scoring twice and assisting three times.

The winger left the club in July 2022 to join Derby County on a free transfer, which he did at the time with a value of €1.70 million.

Mendez-Laing is still on the books at Derby County and is looking to be part of the team that returns to England’s second tier after a two-year absence.

2 Tom Lees

Second on this list of Sheffield Wednesday’s best 10 players to leave the club on a free transfer is former defender Tom Lees.

The 32-year-old was part of the club for seven seasons after he joined from Leeds United in 2014 and left in 2021 to join Huddersfield Town.

Lees played 274 times for the Owls and was part of the team that missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

When he left the club, he was valued at €2.00 million.

1 Adam Reach

Sheffield Wednesday’s best player to leave the club on a free transfer is former winger Adam Reach.

Reach joined Wednesday from Middlesbrough in 2016, and he spent five years at the club, during which time he played 230 games, scoring 24 goals and registering 34 assists.

Reach left the Owls in 2021 to join West Brom on a free transfer, and when he did, his transfer value was €2.80 million.

The 30-year-old is still at West Brom, but he is on the sidelines with a current injury that may see him miss the first part of the 2023/24 Championship season.