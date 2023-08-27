Queens Park Rangers over the years have had their fair share of sales that have raked in many millions for the club, with the most recent one being Ebere Eze's departure to Crystal Palace.

Conversely though, they have also let some players go on free transfers that still held a decent bit of value.

Let's take a look at the 10 highest-valued players at the time of their departure from the Hoops that left Loftus Road on a free transfer, as collated by Transfermarkt's valuations.

10 Conor Washington

Northern Ireland international striker Washington joined the R's in January 2016, fresh off the Peterborough United striker's production line for a fee of at least £2.5 million.

Having scored 15 goals in the 2015-16 season before arriving at Loftus Road, Washington had big expectations but didn't deliver on them, with his best goalscoring season seeing him just strike seven times in the Championship.

QPR cancelled Washington's contract by mutual consent in August 2018 whilst his market value was still at €2 million, with Sheffield United picking him up on a free transfer shortly after.

9 Alejandro Faurlin

Faurlin spent the best part of seven years as a QPR player and was a fan favourite, but his arrival in 2009 was shrouded in controversy.

Third-party ownership in the deal to sign the Argentine midfielder saw the R's fined and they were at risk of a points deduction, which threatened their promotion to the Premier League.

That never happened though and Faurlin went on to play 163 times for the Hoops in all competitions, scoring five goals, and he got over some serious injuries at the club to play in the Championship 30 times in his final season.

In 2016 though, he left on a free transfer to Getafe of Spain, holding a market value at that time of €2 million.

8 Jake Bidwell

Another player with a market value of €2 million when he departed in 2019, Bidwell was a solid Championship left-back for the R's and has continued at that level after he exited.

Bidwell played 130 times for QPR following his 2016 move from Brentford, but he was not offered a new deal in 2019, paving the way for a switch to the Swans.

The former Everton man has had multiple play-off campaigns since with Swansea and Coventry City, proving that he was perhaps a player that the club regretted letting go at the time.

7 Anton Ferdinand

QPR added Ferdinand to their ranks in their Premier League days in 2011, acquiring him from Sunderland and he was a regular in his debut season in West London, playing 31 times in the top flight.

Game-time was harder to come by in 2012-13 though, leading to a loan stint in Turkey with Bursaspor in the second half of the campaign.

The R's ended up being relegated in 2013, and a few months later Ferdinand was released by the club in cost-cutting measures - at the time he had a market value of €2 million and he ended up back in Turkey with Antalyaspor.

6 Joey Barton

One of the more controversial players in English football in the 21st century, Barton arrived at QPR in the summer of 2011 from Newcastle United on a four-year deal.

He was involved in multiple confrontations in his debut campaign with the club, with the most prominent coming on the final day against Man City in the famous title-winning match for the Citizens - Barton was sent off against his former side for elbowing Carlos Tevez before then going on to kick Sergio Aguero in the knee, tried to headbutt Vincent Kompany and then squared up to Mario Balotelli.

Barton, banned for 12 matches following the incident, subsequently joined Marseille on loan the following season but returned to Loftus Road for 2013-14, where he played 67 more times over two years for the R's before being released in 2015, with a market value of €2.5 million.

The midfielder went on to join Burnley and won promotion from the Championship once again following his departure and has since become a manager with Fleetwood Town and then Bristol Rovers.

5 Djibril Cisse

Like Barton, Cisse had a market value of €2.5 million when he left in 2013, having only had a brief one year stay at Loftus Road.

Joining in 2012 from Lazio, Cisse brought some Premier League experience to the R's front-line and was prolific in his first half-season, scoring six times in eight matches and helped save the club from relegation, but he was also sent off twice in that time as well.

Cisse was less effective in 2012-13 and by January he was loaned out to Al-Gharafa of Qatar - he departed QPR permanently in the summer of 2013 and joined Kuban Krasnodar of Russia.

4 Steve Lomas

Despite being 33 years of age when he left QPR in 2007, Lomas still held a value of €2.75 million when he made the move to Gillingham of League One, according to Transfermarkt.

The experienced Northern Irish midfielder had played 55 league matches for the R's in his two years with the club following his move from West Ham, and whilst he was coming towards the end of his career, Lomas was still solid enough for the Hoops.

3 Jose Bosingwa

Despite impressing plenty in his four years with Chelsea, Portuguese right-back Bosingwa was allowed to leave in 2012 and ended up staying in west London with QPR.

It never got going for Bosingwa at Loftus Road though - he refused to be on the bench against Fulham in December 2012 and ended up being a part of the side that were relegated from the top flight that season.

He left by mutual consent in 2013 with a market value of €3 million and signed for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

2 Sandro

Once an exciting prodigy for Tottenham, Sandro arrived at QPR in 2014 for an undisclosed fee to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Brazilian didn't really ever make too much of an impact though, with a knee injury restricting him to just 17 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign and in the second half of 2015-16, he was loaned out to West Brom when the R's were a Championship club.

Sandro left on a free to Antalyaspor in January 2017 when he had a market value of €3.5 million, but he went on to make very little impact wherever he went for the rest of his career.

1 Stephane Mbia

Mbia was an experienced Cameroon international defender or midfielder when he arrived at QPR in 2012, but he didn't live up to expectations in his 29 Premier League appearances for the club.

He departed for Sevilla on loan one year later and later made that move a permanent one for no transfer fee at all, departing as the highest-valued free transfer that the club have let go with a market value of €9 million.