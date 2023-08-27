Norwich City are hoping to be among the promotion challengers in the Championship under David Wagner this season.

A disappointing 14th place finish surprised many last year after the club was tipped to compete in the top six during pre-season.

Wagner arrived as manager at the start of the calendar year with the goal of turning things around after a poor run of form under Dean Smith, but he was unable to do so.

A busy summer has seen plenty of changes to the first team squad and there is growing optimism that they can compete in what is a very competitive Championship field this season.

Norwich have not been flush with cash, but have managed to bring in a number of fresh faces to try and close the bridge to the top teams in the division.

There were also several departures at Carrow Road over the summer, including some big names departing as a free agent.

Here, we look at the 10 best players that have left Norwich as free agents over the years…

10 Josip Drmic

Drmic signed for Norwich ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League in 2019.

The Croatian was one of the experienced members of the squad, having competed in the Bundesliga for several campaigns with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Drmic was unable to really establish himself as a key player in the side, making just 21 appearances in the league, including only five starts, but he has proven his quality elsewhere.

He eventually departed after three years with the Norfolk club, signing for Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2022 as a free agent.

9 Kieran Dowell

Dowell’s departure from Norwich came earlier this year, departing at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The midfielder had been a regular member of the first team squad, but was unable to really establish himself as a key figure in the starting line-up.

Dowell signed for Rangers in the summer, ending a three-year stint at Carrow Road after his arrival from Everton.

8 Sam Byram

Byram signed for Norwich in 2019 as the Canaries prepared for life in the Premier League.

The Canaries were off the back of earning promotion to the top flight and looked to improve their team for the challenge of the premier division in English football.

Byram featured 32 times in the Premier League for Norwich across two different campaigns before departing Carrow Road in 2023, signing for Leeds United in the Championship.

7 Chris Martin

Martin began his career at Norwich, coming through the academy system as a teenager, making his debut in the 2006-07 season.

He went on to feature regularly for the Canaries as they earned back to back promotions from 2009 to 2011.

He was unable to establish himself as a key player during the club’s time in the Premier League, eventually leaving for Derby County in 2013 after an initial loan spell with the Rams.

6 Steve Morison

Morison signed for Norwich after a two-year stint at Millwall, joining the club in 2011.

The forward was a part of Paul Lambert’s side as they earned 12th and 11th place finishes in the Premier League.

The now 39-year-old went on to play for the likes of Leeds United and Shrewsbury, while also enjoying a second stint back with the Lions after his departure from Norwich.

Morison went into management after his playing days, managing Cardiff from 2021 to 2022.

Morison is currently out of work but could return to management again soon.

5 Marco Stiepermann

Stiepermann signed for Norwich in 2017, spending four years with the club.

During that time, he helped the Canaries gain promotion to the Premier League twice as a key part of Daniel Farke’s side.

He made over 100 appearances for the club during his four years in Norwich, before departing as a free agent in 2021 for German side SC Paderborn.

4 Gary O’Neil

O’Neill didn’t have the most spectacular career at Norwich, but had a respectable career that saw him feature regularly in the Premier League for several seasons.

The midfielder joined the Canaries in 2014, where he spent two years before signing for Bristol City as a free agent.

The 40-year-old eventually moved into management, becoming Bournemouth boss in 2022 before taking the reins at Wolves in August 2023 just days before the 23-24 campaign got underway.

3 Steven Naismith

Naismith moved into English football in 2012 by signing for Everton from Rangers, spending four years at Goodison Park.

His move to Norwich didn’t see him quite reach the same heights as he had previously in his career, but he was still a dependable, experienced figure in the squad.

The Scot eventually signed for Hearts as a free agent after a brief loan spell with the Premiership side, before retiring in 2021.

2 John Ruddy

Ruddy was a key player for Norwich over a seven-year stint at the club.

During his time at Carrow Road, he established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, making 234 league appearances for the Canaries.

He featured 117 times in the Premier League for the Norfolk club, helping them finish 12th, 11th, 18th, and 19th during his four years in the division.

Ruddy was a key part of Lambert’s best years in charge of the team, standing out in big wins over Arsenal and Manchester United when Norwich were at their peak during this era.

Ruddy eventually departed for Wolves as a free agent in 2017, before moving on to Birmingham City in 2022.

1 Teemu Pukki

Pukki will be remembered fondly by Norwich fans for years to come after he gave everything to the club over a five-year period.

The striker scored 87 goals from 198 appearances for the club, helping them secure two different promotions to the Premier League.

While he was a standout performer for the team in the Premier League, he was unable to establish the Canaries in the top flight during two different campaigns in the division under Farke.

The Finland international left Norwich in the summer of 2023 at the end of his contract, moving to Minnesota United in the US.