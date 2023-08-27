Highlights Millwall have made several additions and departures in this summer's transfer window as they aim to meet the pressure of getting back into the play-offs.

Millwall have always been a club that goes about their transfer business in a quiet manner.

The Lions have done the same again this summer, making fresh additions for their new season while also letting players depart the club.

The South London side have made a steady start to the 2023/24 season, but considering they have been in and around the play-offs the last few seasons, pressure will be on them to meet those aims once again.

This season’s summer transfer window is coming into its final week of being open, and no doubt Millwall will still be looking to do some business like most EFL clubs.

Millwall saw several first-team players leave the club on free transfers at the start of this summer, and that got us thinking at Football League World. Who are Millwall’s 10 best players that they have let go on a free transfer, using Transfermarkt.

10 Scott McDonald

Coming in as Millwall’s tenth-best player to leave the club is striker Scott McDonald, who was valued at €1.00m when he left.

The Australian started his career at Southampton, but fairly early in his career he moved around, playing for Huddersfield Town and AFC Bournemouth.

Arguably his best moments in his career came when he was playing for Celtic and Middlesbrough. It was in 2013 when he signed for the Lions, staying at the club for 18 months, and in that time, he played 60 games for the club, recording six goals and nine assists.

9 Darren Purse

Darren Purse is next on the list, and he left Millwall on a free transfer to join Plymouth Argyle in January 2012 and was again valued at €1.00 million at the time.

The centre-back was only with the South London club for a season, and in that time, he made just 14 appearances for the club, scoring just one goal.

8 Simeon Jackson

Simoen Jackson is eighth on the list of Millwall’s best players to leave the club on a free transfer, as at the time of his departure he had a transfer value of €1.00m.

He may be known to many football fans, as he did play for a lot of clubs during his playing career. He joined Millwall in 2014, but he only stayed at the club for six months, and in August of that year, he left to join Coventry City.

Jackson scored just twice in the 14 appearances he made for the London club.

7 Don Hutchison

Don Hutchison joined Millwall at the latter end of his football career after good spells at Liverpool, Everton, and West Ham United.

He joined Millwall from their arch-rivals West Ham in 2005, but he only stayed at the club for three months, as he signed for Coventry City in November of that year.

When he left Millwall, he was valued at €1.25 million, making him Millwall’s seventh-best player to leave on a free transfer.

6 Jamie Vincent

Coming in as Millwall’s joint-fifth-best player to leave the club on a free transfer is former left-back Jamie Vincent.

The defender joined the club on a free transfer from Derby County, and in his short time at the club, he played 21 games for the Lions.

He left to sign for Yeovil Town in February 2006, and at that time he was valued at €1.50 million.

5 Darius Henderson

Along with Jamie Vincent, Darius Henderson is also Millwall’s fifth-best player to leave the club, and that is because he was valued at €1.50 million.

Henderson was a free signing for Millwall, joining in the summer of 2011 after leaving Sheffield United.

The Englishman played 56 times for the South London side, netting 26 times and providing eight assists.

The forward was a good buy for the club, but he didn’t stay long, as in January 2013, he signed for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

4 Liam Trotter

Midfielder Liam Trotter is currently Millwall’s fourth-best player to leave the club on a free transfer, as he was valued at €1.60 million.

Trotter joined the Lions from Ipswich Town in 2010 for a transfer fee, and he stayed with the club for four years before leaving to join Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer.

Trotter, who is now retired from football, played 164 times for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 25 assists. His time with the South London club can be deemed a relative success.

3 Benik Afobe

One of Millwall’s most recent players is striker Benik Afobe, who left the club in January 2023 to join Hatta Club on a free transfer.

Afobe had a loan spell at Millwall before joining the club on a permanent basis from Stoke City in 2022. His time at the club saw him make over 60 appearances, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists.

He is Millwall’s third-best player to leave on a free transfer, as he was valued at €1.80 million.

2 Mahlon Romeo

Standing as Millwall’s second-best player to leave on a free transfer is former right-back Mahlon Romeo.

He left the club in July 2022 to join Cardiff City on a free transfer, and he left with a transfer value of €2.00 million.

Romeo joined Millwall in 2015 from Gillingham on a free transfer, and in his seven years at the club, he was one of their most important players.

He played 221 times for the club and was part of the side that earned promotion from League One and climbed up the Championship table.

The defender is still playing and is still part of the team at Cardiff City.

1 Jed Wallace

Millwall’s best player to leave the club is winger Jed Wallace, who has a transfer value of €6.50 million.

Wallace had a couple of loan spells at Millwall before he joined the club on a permanent basis in 2017 from Wolves.

His time with the Lions was deemed a great success, as the 28-year-old became one of the best attackers in the Championship.

Wallace played 260 times for Millwall, scoring 42 goals and registering 49 assists in the process. The attacker left the club to join West Brom in July 2022, and he has continued to be an attacking threat in the division.