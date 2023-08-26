Highlights Middlesbrough have had some top talent come through their doors over the years, but not all of them earned the club any money when they left.

Middlesbrough have made some decent profit from sales over the years.

Boro have also had some top talent come through their doors during a long period of time.

Whether they be Premier League legends, or have gone on to make a name for themselves after they left Riverside, the club have seen some of the best play in red.

But not all of those players earned the Teesside club any money when they left.

Here are the 10 best players Middlesbrough have let go of on a free transfer:

10 Lee Miller

Miller was one of those that went on to make a bit of a name for himself after he left the club.

He didn't to play much for Boro during his time there, in the 2010/11 season. In fact, he only started one league game for the club that year.

But the year after he moved to the other side of northern England to join Carlisle United. He was valued, by Transfermarkt.com, at around £1.5 million when he left Boro.

In the 2011/12 season, with the Cumbrians, he contributed 23 goals and assists to the team's tally. He became a fan favourite with some impressive and innovative finishes.

9 Michael Reiziger

A Dutch international. What is it with good footballers, from the Netherlands, wanting to play at the Riverside?

Reiziger played for some of the biggest clubs in the world in his career. He came through Ajax's youth system before going on to play for their first team, AC Milan, Barcelona, and, the biggest club of the lot, Boro.

At 32-years-old, he represented his first, and only, English club. He and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's time at the club overlapped as he was there from 2005-07.

Transfermakt.com valued him at above £5 million when he joined PSV Eindhoven, which is where he retired.

He made 24 appearances for Middlesbrough in which he scored a singular goal.

8 Ray Parlour

The legendary midfielder is synonymous with the red of north London. But after 13 years with Arsenal, he moved up north for the red of Teesside.

Even though he was a goal contributor for the Gunners, Parlour didn't score once for Boro and he only registered one assist.

When he moved ever so slightly back down south when he left the club, on a free transfer, to join Hull City, in 2007. Big name and better player, in his pomp.

7 John Obi Mikel

A legend of Chelsea to add to this list. In his prime Mikel was one of the best central midfielders on the planet, and he has a resume to back it up. Two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League title, four FA Cups, and an AFCON winner with Nigeria.

Unfortunately he wasn't playing for Middlesbrough during all of this success. He was the tender age of 31 when he joined, in January 2019, and he left barely six months after. He only played 19 games for the club.

6 Daniel Ayala

The Spaniard is the most recent player to leave the club on this list. He joined Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2020.

Ayala has been a stalwart of the English first and second tier, playing for clubs like Liverpool, Derby County, Norwich City, and Nottingham Forest.

The Teesside team paid a small fee for the defender in January 2014. He was with the club for a staggering 6.5 years which, by modern standards, is quite rare in the EFL.

He was a consistently good player for the club, always being one of their marquee defenders.

He is currently without a club after being released by Blackburn this summer. But for his contributions to Boro, he'll be remembered at the club for a while.

5 Boudewijn Zenden

Zenden contributed nine goals and assists in the season before he left Middlesbrough to move to the Reds in Merseyside.

He joined the club from Chelsea in 2004 and was there for just one campaign.

But, despite his okay contributions in that one season, he was let go of the next summer.

In his career he made 54 appearances for the Netherlands, 180 appearances in the Premier League, and he scored or assisted a tick under 35 goals in the best league in the world.

4 Britt Assombalonga

Like Ayala, he was up in the northeast of England for a good few years; four to be exact.

The club paid heavily to bring him up north back in 2017. He scored 47 goals for Boro in 161 games.

The club may not have been able to recoup any of the eight-figure fee that they paid for him when he left. But he was able to repay them with the many goals that he scored.

3 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The Premier League, and Chelsea, legend was 34-years-old when he left the Riverside stadium.

Like Zenden, he joined the team in 2004. But, unlike his national teammate, he stayed for more than one year. Hasselbaink was there for two seasons. But Boro was actually the club that he made the second most appearances for in his career.

Even though he was into his thirties, he still had that natural goal scoring ability that made him thrive at the top of English and Spanish football. He found the back of the net 33 times in 88 games for Boro.

But at the end of his contract, in 2006, he left Teesside. He was valued at £4.5 million at the time, by Transfermarkt.com, when he joined Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

2 Mark Schwarzer

The Aussie is by far the longest serving player on this list. A tenure of over 11 years is what the goalkeeper spent in the North East.

He kept clean sheets in over 25% of his 432 games for Boro. He had close to double the amount of appearances for the club than he did for any other. Even at Fulham, which is where some football fans will best remember him for, he only racked up 220 games.

After leaving Fulham, and being in his 40s, he went on to win Premier League titles in back-to-back years with Chelsea and Leicester City. Schwarzer made multiple Champions League appearances, and he has played more games than any other man has done for his country.

An unforgettable part of the Premier League and Middlesbrough's history.

1 Mark Viduka

Two men from the land down under top this list.

Viduka was a brilliant striker for Boro. He averaged a goal or assist every two games (mostly goals) in his 99 appearances for the club.

The Aussie played most of his football in the north of the UK, starting with Scottish giants Celtic. He then found himself in Leeds before he joined Middlesbrough.

Despite these hefty price tags that his ability commanded, the club didn't make any money when he left to join fellow North East club Newcastle United in 2007, after spending three years with the club.

That period from 2004-2007 had a lot of talented players who went on to leave Boro for free, didn't it?

Viduka was valued at just over £5 million when he left the club, and he is the best player that they have ever let go for free.