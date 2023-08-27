Highlights Leicester City has seen several valuable players leave the club without receiving a fee over the years.

Players like Nikolaos Dabizas, Joey Gudjonsson, and Shinji Okazaki were highly valued when they departed.

The departure of top players like Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have been a blow to Leicester and their fans.

Over the years, Leicester City have allowed an abundance of high-quality to players leave the King Power Stadium, without receiving a fee. But who is the most valuable asset that has departed for nothing?

Last season, Leicester's historic nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end. The spell will go down in Premier League folklore, as the Foxes narrowly avoided the drop, won an FA Cup, played Champions League football, and won a shock league title in 2016.

Since the early 2000s, many have left Leicester on a free transfer, but who was worth the most money at the time?

Players have been ranked using their market value at the time of departure, according to transfermarkt.

10 Nikolaos Dabizas

Greek international Nikoloas Dabizas played for the Foxes between 2003 and 2005, making 51 appearances overall.

He featured regularly throughout his first season, but could not prevent Leicester's subsequent relegation to the second tier.

Following Euro 2004, which his country surprisingly won, Dabizas decided to stay and fight for promotion. His side struggled to a 15th place finish, and Dabizas was released after the expiration of his contract.

9 Joey Gudjonsson

Dabizas's former teammate, Joey Gudjonsson follows him on this list, being valued slightly higher when he was sold.

He joined from Real Betis in 2004, following a loan spell at Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Iceland international endured Leicester's mid-noughties Championship struggle, but impressed despite the poor results.

Gudjonsson won Leicester's Player of the Season and Goal of the Season Awards at the end of the 2005/06 campaign. He left six months later, moving to AZ Alkmaar free of charge.

8 Shinji Okazaki

Shinji Okazaki was a popular figure in Leicester, and was often underrated by rival fans across the country.

Japan's third all-time top goalscorer joined the Foxes in 2015 from German side Mainz, scoring 14 times in 114 matches.

Whilst that stat does not look great, Okazaki had a tendency to step up when it mattered most. During the club's historic 2016 Premier League win, the striker netted crucial strikes against West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

He left for Malaga in 2019, when his powers began to dwindle, and now lines up for Belgian side Sint-Truiden at 37-years-old.

7 Gokhan Inler

Edging Okazaki by €500,000 is Gokhan Inler, who was dubbed as a marquee signing at the time. His solitary season in the Midlands saw him earn a Premier League winners medal, but he did not get as much game time as first expected.

Superhuman showings from midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante rendered them both irreplaceable.

Overall, the former Napoli man featured in five outings before moving to Turkish outfit Besiktas in the summer.

6 Islam Slimani

Whilst Inler was leaving the King Power, Slimani was just being introduced. He was subject to a club-record £28 million fee and penned a five-year deal, as Leicester's title defense and inaugural Champions League campaign commenced.

Slimani's first six months went well, but the striker's poor fortunes with injury saw him struggle.

In 2018, the Algerian embarked on the first of three successive loan spells. He headed to Newcastle, where he failed to score, before trying his luck at Fenerbache, and Monaco, where he finally found form.

At the end of Slimani's lengthy contract, he moved to Lyon, and has played for four clubs in the two years since.

5 Ayoze Perez

The first of four on this list to have left the club this summer is Ayoze Perez. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Betis, and has now joined the Spanish club permanently.

His Leicester career started following a lengthy spell at Newcastle. A fee of £30 million secured the Spaniard's services. His maiden goal in blue was the first of his hat-trick in the Foxes' famous nine-nil rout of Southampton.

Overall, Perez netted 12 times in 80 outings, before moving back to his homeland on loan. Upon his return, he was one of seven Leicester players to be released after Premier League relegation. He was another expensive acquisition that the club let go for nothing.

4 Adrien Silva

The price point now takes a bit of a jump, with Adrien Silva being valued at €8 million, when he left Leicester in 2020.

Silva endured a complicated start to life in the Midlands, initially signing for £22 million from Sporting Lisbon, in August 2017. However, his paperwork did not reach FIFA until 14 seconds after the deadline, so the governing body did not allow him to be registered until the next transfer window in January.

He was eventually registered on the first of the month, and made his debut on the same day. Despite looking to have turned a corner, the Portuguese international faced even more difficulties.

Silva struggled for minutes under manager Claude Puel and made just 14 appearances in three years.

3 Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey claims third place on this list, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €12 million when he left Leicester earlier this year.

The Ghanaian's 7-year spell came to an end following City's recent drop into the second tier. Overall, he played 106 times after fighting back from lengthy spells on the sidelines on multiple occasions.

Amartey was able to find a new employer quickly. The 28-year-old is in his prime years and penned a deal with Turkish side Besiktas, where he has already played five times and opened his account.

2 Caglar Soyuncu

Caglar Soyuncu only started six times for Leicester last term, and subsequently left the club, in favour of Atletico Madrid. He made his debut for the Spanish giants after coming off the bench in their La Liga curtain-raiser against Granada.

The 27-year-old's Foxes career spanned five years, and saw him appear almost 150 times.

Last season, the Turkish international clashed with boss Brendan Rodgers, but came back into the fray when the Northern Irish manager left the club. Despite getting more games, he could not prevent Leicester's relegation and left the club shortly after.

1 Youri Tielemans

In top spot we have one that will hurt the Leicester faithful - fan-favourite Youri Tielemans. The Belgian joined on loan in 2019, and was acquired permanently just six-months later.

The most noteworthy moment from his illustrious Foxes career came at Wembley. Tielemans rocketed home the only goal of the 2021 FA Cup final, and added another major honour to the club's list.

His development at Leicester saw him stay in the Premier League this summer, as fellow Midlands outfit Aston Villa came calling.