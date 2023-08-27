Many great players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Luis Sinisterra perhaps two of the current best Leeds United have to offer.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, and have the resources and players which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke, in spite of there being a number of high-profile departures in the summer window.

There is optimism around the club, in spite of the likes of Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams leaving the club somewhat depleted in the market. They are all players to have left on loan or for a small fee in the case of the Spanish striker.

A number of those departures have left a sour taste in the mouth of the Elland Road support but that's nothing compared to the feeling when some of the players on this list left.

Over the years, Leeds have been stung many times by players leaving, sometimes for a lot less than they're worth. Here, we take a look at the best players in the club's history who have departed on a free transfer.

The order is based on Transfermarkt market value for the player when they departed.

10 Mateusz Klich

Klich joined Leeds in 2017, signing from Dutch side FC Twente. The Polish international midfielder was a key component in the side that won promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/20 season.

The 33-year-old is the most recent entry in the top 10, having left Leeds in January for MLS side DC United. He was a fan favourite at Elland Road and played 195 games for the Whites, collecting 24 goals and 21 assists in the process.

9 Giuseppe Bellusci

Bellusci joined Leeds in 2014 and had a fairly forgettable time in West Yorkshire. He scored a memorable free-kick against AFC Bournemouth but was a largely underwhelming player.

The 34-year-old played 61 times for the club before returning to Italy. He initially left Leeds on loan for Empoli, before departing on a free transfer for Palermo. He is currently still playing with Serie B side Ascoli.

8 Felix Wiedwald

In June 2017, Wiedwald signed for Leeds on a three-year deal contract an undisclosed fee to come in as their first-choice 'keeper, but he would survive just one season with the club.

His career at Elland Road got off to a decent start under Thomas Christiansen, but a dip in performances saw him out of the team for the likes of Andy Lonergan and Bailey Peacock-Farrell. He never recovered from there and was allowed to leave for free after just 28 league appearances with the club.

7 Michael Ricketts

In June 2004, Ricketts signed for a recently relegated Leeds side on a free transfer from Middlesbrough. He failed to impress, not finding the net once in 25 league appearances, although he did manage a solitary goal in the League Cup against Swindon Town.

The striker scored twice in 25 appearances and would depart te club on various loans to the likes of Stoke City, Cardiff City, and Burnley, before eventually leaving for Southend United.

6 Eirik Bakke

After an encouraging start to his career in West Yorkshire following his move from Sogndal in 1999, injuries and poor form meant that he was never a first-team regular, even after the club's relegation.

Bakke played for the Whites for seven years, making 194 appearances for the club. He scored 20 goals before returning to his native Norway with SK Brann on a free transfer.

5 Michael Duberry

Duberry struggled to break into the first-team at Elland Road as he had done with Chelsea, with the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Dominic Matteo, Lucas Radebe, and Rio Ferdinand taking Leeds to the Champions League semi-finals.

In six years, the centre-back would play only 75 games and left the club for Stoke City, initially on loan, before making the move permanent in 2005.

4 Ezgjan Alioski

Alioski was another vital part of the Bielsa promotion-winning team and was virtually ever-present during his four-year spell with the side. He played 170 times, scoring 22 goals and collecting 17 assists.

The versatile winger or full-back left the club upon the expiry of contract in 2021, to join Saudi side Al-Ahli. The 31-year-old is a North Macedonian international with over 60 caps for his country.

3 Charlie Taylor

Taylor has been linked with a return to Elland Road this summer, having played 104 times for Leeds before leaving for Burnley in 2017, scoring three and assisting a further 13 during his time in West Yorkshire.

The 29-year-old is still with the Clarets and has spent the majority of his time at Turf Moor in the Premier League, justifying his move away from Elland Road in 2017 by forging a decent career in the top-flight. He left Leeds for Burnley after his contract expired, but the club were forced to pay some compensation due to Taylor being aged under 23.

2 Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward, which proved to be a mistake.

They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history.

1 Seth Johnson

Leeds paid £7 million to acquire Johnson in October 2001 but a series of severe injury problems restricted him to just 54 league appearances in four years at Leeds. When Johnson returned to full fitness, Leeds decided not to play him to reduce their liability for transfer fees to Derby.

He remained with the club after their relegation in 2004, and was eventually released in August 2005 to re-join Derby County. Unfortunately, a knee injury finished the England international's career at the age of 28.