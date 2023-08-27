Highlights Takeaway 1: Ipswich Town's ambitious transfer business helped them achieve promotion to the Championship in 2023 after years in League One.

Takeaway 2: The Tractor Boys have lost some notable players on free transfers, including Shefki Kuqi, David McGoldrick, and David Norris.

Takeaway 3: Some players, such as Jonas Knudsen and Gareth McAuley, went on to have successful careers in higher divisions after leaving Ipswich on free transfers.

Ipswich Town's transfer business over the last few years has been of an ambitious club that looked to finally get out of League One - and they finally did that in May 2023.

The Tractor Boys are back in the Championship now and over the years in the 21st century when they were a second tier club for the most part, the Suffolk outfit did some solid business where some players, such as Tyrone Mings and Connor Wickham, departed for big fees.

But who are the 10 best players that the Tractor Boys allowed to exit on a free transfer in recent times? As per Transfermarkt, let's check out the list...

10 Shefki Kuqi

Having scored goals at First Division level for Sheffield Wednesday, Kuqi arrived at Ipswich on loan in September 2003.

It soon became a permanent move thanks to the Flying Finn's performances and the 2004-05 season was particularly successful for Kuqi with 20 goals scored in all competitions.

That was a season where Town got to the Championship play-offs, but with his contract coming to an end that summer, Kuqi chose to turn a fresh deal down to head to Blackburn Rovers of the Premier League.

His market value at the time was €1 million and despite making the jump to the top flight and scoring seven times for Rovers, he didn't end up cutting it in the Premier League and his best spell after that was a stint at Crystal Palace back in the Championship - he did return to Town on loan but he made four goalless appearances.

9 David McGoldrick

Another player with a market value of €1 million when he departed Ipswich in 2018, McGoldrick certainly went on to better things when leaving the club.

The Republic of Ireland international had scored 45 times in 159 appearances for the Tractor Boys but he was released by the club before going on to sign a one-year deal at Sheffield United.

McGoldrick went on to score 15 goals for the Blades in their promotion-winning season and then netted a further 10 times in the Premier League, proving to be a stellar addition for Chris Wilder.

8 David Norris

After a lengthy pursuit in the January 2008 transfer window, Ipswich landed midfielder Norris from Plymouth Argyle following his impressive performances in the Championship for the Pilgrims.

Norris went on to be impressive for Town and in his final season with the club in 2010-11, he scored 11 times.

A new contract was on offer at Portman Road but Norris eventually turned it down in favour of a switch to Portsmouth, having a market value at the time of €1.2 million.

Norris went on to play for Leeds, Peterborough, Yeovil and Blackpool before dropping into non-league.

7 Tommy Miller

Miller had two stints at Portman Road in his career, and both times he departed on a free.

In 2005, the midfielder turned down a new deal to head to Sunderland of the Premier League, having scored 15 times for Town in the season prior, but he returned to Ipswich two years later after failing to make too much of an impact at the Black Cats.

Miller had two more seasons with Town between 2007 and 2009 but this time he did not turn down a new deal as he wasn't offered a new one by the club, and he had a market value of €1.25 million when that happened.

He only really made an impact for his new club Sheffield Wednesday in the 2020-11 season when they were in League One, with further spells later in his career coming with the likes of Huddersfield, Swindon and Bury.

6 Richard Naylor

Having come through the club's academy, Naylor was a battle-hardened player who played as a striker earlier in his career before being moved to centre-back, and even though he was regularly featuring in 2008-09 for the club, he dropped down to League One to join boyhood club Leeds United on loan in 2009.

Soon enough, that became a permanent move for absolutely no transfer fee, with Naylor holding a market value at the time of €1.5 million despite being 31 years of age.

Naylor never reached the heights of being a regular Championship player again but he was always someone the club could rely on at the back.

5 Jonas Knudsen

Ipswich brought Knudsen to England as a 22-year-old from Danish outfit Esbjerg, and for four years he was pretty much a regular at left-back for the Tractor Boys.

The Dane was linked with moves away to other Championship clubs with money to spend in 2018, such were his performances of good quality, but a year later after 155 appearances, Knudsen turned down a new deal.

He instead headed to Sweden with Malmo on a free, with his value at the time being €1.5 million - he has played Champions League and Europa League football whilst back in Scandinavia which proves it was the right move for him.

4 Grant Leadbitter

Having arrived at Ipswich in 2009 from Sunderland for £2.6 million in a double deal with Carlos Edwards, it would have been bitterly disappointing for the club to lose Leadbitter on a free three years later.

Midfield general Leadbitter played 126 times in three seasons for the Suffolk side and in 2012, Middlesbrough brought him back to the North East for absolutely nothing.

Leadbitter's market value at the time was €1.5 million and he went on to perform regularly for Boro at Championship level for the next four years before he was promoted to the Premier League with them.

3 Nigel Reo-Coker

Reo-Coker was only at Ipswich for a short amount of time, but there was still a lot of value in the 28-year-old when he departed in January 2013 after just 11 matches played.

The ex-West Ham man turned down a new contract until the end of the 2012-13 season and instead he joined Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS, with his market value being €1.5 million at that time, much like Leadbitter, Naylor and Knudsen.

2 Gareth McAuley

Another player that had a €1.5 million market value when he departed Ipswich was McAuley, but unlike most of the list he went on to have a very solid Premier League career.

McAuley joined Town in the summer of 2008 from Leicester City and in his three seasons with the club, he played 127 times and scored eight goals.

The Northern Ireland international turned down a new deal though in 2011 to head to West Brom, and he played over 200 times in the top flight of English football for the Baggies, scoring 15 times and also won their Player of the Year award in 2013.

1 Marton Fulop

Having played 39 times for Sunderland in the Premier League, Hungarian goalkeeper Fulop joined Ipswich in 2010 and was installed as their first-choice stopper.

Despite signing a two-year deal though, Fulop exited for free a year later to move to West Brom of the top flight, holding a €2.25 million market value at the time.

Fulop barely played for the Baggies though and left for Greece after one year - tragically though he died of cancer in 2015 at the age of just 32.