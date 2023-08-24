Whilst we are in an era of multi-million-pound transfer fees, sometimes, for whatever reason, players end up seeing their contracts expire and leave on a free transfer.

It happens right across the EFL, and Bristol City are certainly no exception.

With that in mind, we've ranked the top ten Bristol City players to depart the club on free transfers.

Of course, ranking Robins players is subjective, so to help us do this, we've used Transfermarkt to help us out, using the website's estimated market value of each player at the time of their departure to help rank the players.

Honourable mentions go to Dele Adebola, Nicky Shorey, Jamie McCombe, Ivan Sproule, and Joel Ekstrand, who all could have made the number 10 spot on this list according to Transfermarkt's estimated market value at the time of their departures.

With that said, let's get into this list!

10 Kasey Palmer

Former Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer is the first player to make this list of the best Robins players to leave the club on a free transfer.

Palmer departed Ashton Gate on a free in 2022, going on to join up with Coventry City.

Since then, the 26-year-old has featured 35 times for the Sky Blues, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Of course, Palmer also reached the Championship play-off final with the Sky Blues last season, where they lost on penalties to Luton Town.

Palmer departed Bristol City having made 70 appearances for the club across three seasons.

9 Nikita Haikin

The second former Bristol City player to feature on this list is Nikita Haikin, who left the club just a few months ago back in March.

Haikin's situation was a bizarre one at the club, joining from FK Bodo/Glimt in January, only to be released a couple of months later to return to his former club.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, given the short amount of time he was at the football club, never made his Bristol City debut.

Haikin has made 24 appearances for Bodo/Glimt since his return to the Norwegian side.

8 Jamie Paterson

Up next, and someone that had a much bigger impact during his time at the club than Nikita Haikin is Jamie Paterson.

Paterson first joined the club in August 2016 and did not depart permanently until leaving for Swansea City on a free transfer in 2021.

During those years at the club, Paterson made a total of 156 appearances for the Robins, scoring 26 goals and registering 21 assists.

His involvement towards the end of his Bristol City career did dwindle, though.

Paterson has since gone on to make 63 appearances at Swansea City and counting, and is now 31 years old.

7 Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt is yet another former Bristol City player to make this list, coming in at number seven.

Hunt joined the Robins from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2018 and, ironically, also departed for Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer three years later.

During those three years, Hunt featured 115 times for the club, including 41 times in his final campaign in 2020/21.

Hunt played the next two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, including last term, helping them to win promotion via the League One play-offs.

The 32-year-old joined another club this summer, though, linking up with the Robins' local rivals Bristol Rovers.

6 Callum O'Dowda

Another one of the best Bristol City players to leave the club on a free transfer, in terms of their market value at the time, is Callum O'Dowda.

The Republic of Ireland international departed Ashton Gate in the summer of 2022, going on to join Cardiff City.

O'Dowda had been at the club since 2016 and had racked up a serious number of appearances for the Robins, having featured 176 times for the club.

During those games, O'Dowda scored 10 goals and registered sixteen assists.

He has since joined Severnside rivals Cardiff City, where the 28-year-old has made 43 club appearances so far.

5 Paul Hartley

Into the second half of the list now, and it's former Robins player Paul Hartley, who is the first on this list whose departure from the club has not come in recent seasons.

In fact, it was way back in 2010 that Hartley left Bristol City.

The Scotsman did so after just a single season with the Robins, having joined from Celtic in 2009.

Hartley played a total of 42 times that season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

4 Jay Dasilva

Back to a more recent departure, in at number four on this list, and it is Jay Dasilva.

The full-back departed Bristol City this summer, joining Coventry City and former Robins teammate Kasey Palmer in the West Midlands.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful career at Ashton Gate following his arrival in 2018, making 144 club appearances during that time.

Dasilva has already started all of Coventry City's games in the Championship so far this campaign and looks to be enjoying life at his new club so far.

3 Michael Bridges

As we head towards the top of this list, we look back to some departures further back in time, with Michael Bridges coming in at third on this list.

Another player who makes the list purely for his value at the time of departure, rather than his impact at the club, Bridges spent just three months at the club between July and November 2005.

Indeed, during that time, he managed just 14 appearances for the club.

Bridges joined from Sunderland on a free and just months later joined Carlisle United also on a free.

Bridges went on to play for the likes of Hull, MK Dons and Australian side Newcastle Jets during the remainder of his career.

2 Marcus Stewart

Up next on this list is Marcus Stewart, who left Bristol City the year after Michael Bridges.

Stewart is another who had a short strange career at Ashton Gate, joining the club in 2005 and departing permanently in 2006.

Stewart also managed a loan spell during that period, and so he certainly only makes this list again due to his perceived transfer market value at the time rather than him being a Bristol City great.

Stewart joined Yeovil Town following his Bristol City exit and went on to retire in 2011.

1 Famara Diedhiou

Last but certainly not least, and the final name on this top ten Bristol City players to leave the club on a free transfer, in terms of transfer value at the time, is Famara Diedhiou.

The Senegalese international spent four years at Bristol City, joining the club in July 2017 and not departing until the summer of 2021.

Diedhiou joined Alanyaspor following his exit from Ashton Gate and has since played for Granada, too.

During his time at Bristol City, Diedhiou scored 51 goals and registered nine assists in 169 club appearances.